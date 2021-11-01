Husker commit Ramel Lloyd Jr. further sold after official visit
Ramel Lloyd Jr. was just on an official visit to Nebraska in June, and he enjoyed his time so much that he ended up committing to the Huskers three weeks later.
But when the three-star 2022 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon combo guard returned to Lincoln for his second official visit this past weekend, it was a completely different experience.
Lloyd, accompanied by his parents, got the full NU showcase with students back on campus. He took in the home football game on Saturday and then stayed for Nebraska’s charity exhibition win over Colorado on Sunday.
“It was great,” Lloyd said. “I enjoyed my last visit, but this was a lot different with everyone back on campus. This is a great staff, great guys, and I feel very comfortable here and being able to come in and do my thing.
“Being able to be on campus with the students and go to the football game and then getting to see a game (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), it just kind of all came together. I know for sure this is where I want to be.”
Lloyd, who is rated the No. 38 point guard prospect in the 2022 class, is just as effective as an off-ball scorer as he is running the offense.
He averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last season as a junior at Sierra Canyon while playing on a loaded roster featuring highly-touted recruits '22 five-star Amari Bailey and '23 four-star LeBron James Jr.
But when he was sitting behind Nebraska's bench getting his first in-person look at his future school on Sunday, Lloyd wasn't as concerned with studying how he'd fit into Fred Hoiberg's system.
"For me, I was just looking at the pace, the style, the speed, the physicality (of the college level) just to make sure I'm ready for it when I come in right away," Lloyd said. "I want to produce at a high level right away.
"I've been in contact with Coach Hoiberg for over a year now, so when it comes to style of play and his system and what he's looking for from his guys, I was already pretty in-tune with it."
Lloyd also took note of how much fan support Nebraska's athletic programs received at the two games he attended, especially for a three-win football team and for a charity exhibition basketball game on Halloween morning.
"It means a lot because you always dream about having that kind of fan support growing up," Lloyd said. "So being able to go to a school that has that kind of fan base and to try and win some games and make it even better, it should be a lot of fun."