Husker commit Ramel Lloyd Jr. further sold after official visit

Ramel Lloyd Jr. was just on an official visit to Nebraska in June, and he enjoyed his time so much that he ended up committing to the Huskers three weeks later. But when the three-star 2022 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon combo guard returned to Lincoln for his second official visit this past weekend, it was a completely different experience. Lloyd, accompanied by his parents, got the full NU showcase with students back on campus. He took in the home football game on Saturday and then stayed for Nebraska’s charity exhibition win over Colorado on Sunday.

2022 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. was already sold on Nebraska, but his second official visit confirmed his commitment even further. (Robin Washut)

“It was great,” Lloyd said. “I enjoyed my last visit, but this was a lot different with everyone back on campus. This is a great staff, great guys, and I feel very comfortable here and being able to come in and do my thing. “Being able to be on campus with the students and go to the football game and then getting to see a game (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), it just kind of all came together. I know for sure this is where I want to be.” Lloyd, who is rated the No. 38 point guard prospect in the 2022 class, is just as effective as an off-ball scorer as he is running the offense. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last season as a junior at Sierra Canyon while playing on a loaded roster featuring highly-touted recruits '22 five-star Amari Bailey and '23 four-star LeBron James Jr.