Husker commit Conn excited to get back to Lincoln this fall
Nebraska offensive line commit Alex Conn, from Derby, Kan., says that this year's squad looks good, but he will need to continue to work on some things. It's going to be a week to week thing for th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news