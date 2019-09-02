News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 12:34:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Husker commit Conn excited to get back to Lincoln this fall

Xbqhcpfax2nsdzthuhoz
OT Alex Conn (Nate Clouse)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Nebraska offensive line commit Alex Conn, from Derby, Kan., says that this year's squad looks good, but he will need to continue to work on some things. It's going to be a week to week thing for th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}