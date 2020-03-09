When Scott Frost first came to Nebraska things were constantly on the run. They had to get caught up in recruiting, manage the current roster, install a new offense and defense, develop a weight room culture and adjust to life in Lincoln. As Frost and his staff enter year three, things obviously aren’t where they want them to be, but this off-season has a different feel. 2020 recruiting was virtually wrapped up in December. Their players now know the schemes and what’s expected in the off-season program. That gave the staff much more time to reflect and talk to other people about possible changes they could make.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Nebraska will install less this spring and work more on getting better on what they do best. (Nate Clouse)

“Things happened so quickly the first year and a half, and I think this was the first time where (Frost) could kind of evaluate each phase,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I’m not just talking about offense, defense and special teams – I’m talking every phase of the program. That’s recruiting, offense, defense, special teams, strength and conditioning – the whole program.

“This was the first time where he could really evaluate everything and see where he wants to make tweaks and how we want to do it. Just how can we make things better. Even if you are a championship organization, I think you always have to be pushing the margins a little bit. I think this is the first time since he’s been at Nebraska where he’s been able to get that done the way he wants to.” Run game coordinator and offensive line coach Greg Austin said some of that change in approach has already hit their meeting rooms. “We did do a deeper self-scout, and part of that was, don’t turn on the film and say that this guy missed a block,” Austin said. “Let’s talk about why he missed the block. Was it the kid’s fault? Was it the coaches’ fault? Was it a combination of both? Were we in the right stuff? “That’s the kind of self-scout that we needed to do. Not just turn on the film and see what the actual outcome of the play was – every play was broken down with the ‘why?’ Why did it work? Why didn’t it work? What are we trying to get accomplished?” And as Chinander works towards installing the defense this spring, their approach is going to be much different this spring.

Secondary coach Travis Fisher said the entire staff needed an off-season like this to think. (Nate Clouse)