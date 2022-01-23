Husker BSB nabs first Class of 2025 commit in C/SS Joey Senstock

Nebraska baseball program received their first Class of 2025 commitment in Joey Senstock. The Lincoln East freshman was recruited to play catcher or shortstop for the Huskers once he gets to college.

This past summer, while playing for the Nebraska Prospects Scout team, Senstock had 204 plate appearances with a .429 batting average. He hit .456 with RISP, and he had 21 doubles, 6 triples, 6 homer runs (2 grand slams) and 64 RBI.

"I did good," Senstock said of his summer season with Prospects. "We went to a lot of big tournaments. We went to the WWBA end I did really well in that. Our team did really well and I had just a really fun time."

Things started to seriously develop between Nebraska and Senstock after the Prospects attended a baseball camp at NU in the fall.

"I had just a great showing and afterwards we got a couple calls from their coaches," Senstock said. "And just this last Saturday, they had another elite camp at the Alex Gordon complex and I had a really great showing. That's when they decided they were ready [to offer], and a few days after that I got the scholarship offer.

"They said I did everything really well. My hitting exit velo was very good and I hit 98, which I think is a PR high for me. My catching went really well. I caught a stud JUCO kid, who also committed to Nebraska, and he topped 94. That really helped. Also, my pop time was also a PR of 1.94, I believe. Everything just went really well for me that day."

Baseball has been a passion for Senstock throughout his life, and he started playing the game at a very young age.

"I started playing select baseball when I was eight years old," Senstock shared. "I was playing Junior Salt Dogs when I was like five. All this time, I've developed definitely in mobility and getting in athletic stances and good motions. Probably hitting, for sure, is what stands out in my game."