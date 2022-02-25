Husker beach volleyball kicks off season with a team sweep over Wayne State

Nebraska volleyball started its beach season by beating Wayne State College 5-0 in the Hawks Championship Center on Friday, Feb. 25. The Huskers dropped one set on the match, winning 10 of the 11 total matches.

Only three Huskers of the 10 that played on Friday had previously played beach volleyball at Nebraska.

Freshmen Whitney Lauenstein and Kennedi Orr started the morning off at 8:00 a.m. with a 21-19 and a 21-12 victory at the No. 5 spot.

Freshman Lindsay Krause and senior Nicklin Hames followed up with a win in three sets (21-10, 15-21, 15-7) at the No. 4 spot. Hames has a new partner as she played three seasons with Lauren Stivrins as her partner before Stivrins graduated.

In the third match of the day, freshman Ally Batenhorst and sophomore Keonilei Akana took down WSC in two sets, winning 21-15 and 21-13.



At No. 2, freshman Lexi Rodriguez and early enrollee Bekka Allick continued to dominate with a 21-10, 21-13 victory.

And finally, at the top spot, juniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles capped off the day with a 21-5 and 21-18 two-set win.

Nebraska beach volleyball takes on Park at 4:00 p.m. on Friday in their second match of the season and the day in the Hawks Championship Center. Next, they head to Jacksonville, Fla. on March 4 for five matches in a two-day span.