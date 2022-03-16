Husker baseball walks off with a 6-5 victory over New Mexico State

Nebraska baseball (7-9) earns its third win and second walk-off victory of the week against New Mexico State. With the game tied at 5-5 and two outs, infielder Efry Cervantes said he knew he was going out swinging.

The senior crushed a single to right field with the bases loaded and second-baseman Brice Matthews stomped on home to defeat the Aggies and win the series 2-0.

However, the Huskers game didn't start as great as it ended.

Left-handed pitcher Drew Christo got his first start as a Husker and had his first appearance in Haymarket Park. The Elkhorn product couldn’t settle down and gave up a single to leadoff hitter Brandon Dieter then walked three Aggies.

Fellow Elkhorn graduate Jackson Brockett came in with two outs, struck out Preston Godfrey and then pitched the second inning, allowing two runs and three hits.

Luckily for the Huskers, right-hander Braxton Bragg entered for the third inning and stayed on the mound for 4.1 innings and 58 pitches Bragg threw three strikeouts, allowed four hits and three runs.

Lefty Tyler Martin, righty CJ Hood and lefty Emmett Olson each pitched an inning to close out the game. Olson started the top of the ninth, struck out catcher Logan Gallina and the Huskers' defense got the final two outs on a pop fly and a ground ball.

The Huskers didn't get a batter on base until the bottom of the fourth when Core Jackson reached on an error. Max Anderson sent a ball to left-field to get Nebraska's first hit of the game.

Jackson eventually stole home on a wide pitch and Anderson scored thanks to a fly ball by Matthews for the third out, 3-2 Aggies.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cam Chick gave Nebraska life when he launched a ball into the right-center field berm for a home run with catch Josh Caron on base to close the Aggies’ lead to 5-4.

Until the eighth inning, NU's offense was getting good contact on balls but couldn't get past the Aggies' lockdown defense. Multiple New Mexico State players made great catches on tough hit balls.

While the Aggies seemingly had every ball hit within reach, the Huskers couldn't quite glove the close one. Center-fielder Cam Chick, left-fielder Luke Jessen and Matthews all laid out for balls and merely missed them.

Nebraska’s offense stepped up in clutch time in the bottom of the ninth. Anderson flied out to right field and DH Griffin Everitt and Matthews were both walked in the ninth. Garrett Anglim hit in Luke Sartori, who pinch-ran for Everitt.

Caron struck out and it was up to Cervantes. As soon as the ball hit the bat, Nebraska knew they had done it.