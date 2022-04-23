Husker baseball strikes out 16 times in bleak 8-1 defeat

Nebraska baseball (14-23, 4-7) turned in one of its worst offensive performances of the season Saturday in a 8-1 loss to Indiana (16-22, 4-7). The Huskers left ten runners on base, hit .156 and tied a season high in strikeouts with 16. The Hoosiers snatched a big early lead and Nebraska crumpled.

The second inning set the tone for the entire contest.

After a scoreless first, the Huskers drew first blood on a two-out double by Core Jackson scoring Leighton Banjoff. Nebraska quickly handed the Hoosiers a gift in the bottom half of the inning. An error by Jack Steil at first base put Matthew Ellis on and he advanced to second on the second out.

It spiraled downward from there.

Five straight batters reached for Indiana beginning with a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Very rarely is the term "no man's land" used to describe an area on the infield, but freshman Max Johnson found it. The final hitter in the Hoosier order placed a ball perfectly between third base, shortstop and the mound to load the bases. It was his first career hit.

Indiana struck quickly. Bobby Whalen poked a ball into right center to score two runs and the Hoosiers had the lead. After the second walk of the inning, Josh Pyne delivered a bases-clearing double to stretch the lead to 5-1. The Huskers went down in order in the third and Indiana tacked on another run with Carter Mathison's solo blast to make it 6-1.

Hoosier starting pitcher Bradley Brehmer faced little resistance from then on. He struck out the side in the fourth against the heart of Nebraska's order. He recorded eight straight outs via strikeout before a two-out single from Brice Matthews in the sixth. That inning was the senior's last, but he finished with an impressive 11 punchouts.

To Husker starter Emmett Olson's credit, he stabilized well after that catastrophic second inning. The sophomore struck out five and did not allow any further damage until he was relieved for Corbin Hawkins in the seventh.

The eighth inning was another backbreaker for Nebraska. Griffin Everitt hit a leadoff double before the next two Huskers were retired. With two outs, Brice Matthews and Leighton Banjoff each earned a walk to load the bases. Pinch hitter Will Walsh dug in and, on theme, struck out stranding three.



The Hoosiers added insurance in the eighth. Whalen's fourth hit of the day was a triple that knocked in a run. To add insult to injury, Whalen stole home to make it 8-1. Nebraska had nothing to offer in the ninth and lost for the fifth time in the last six games.