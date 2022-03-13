Husker baseball loses to UNO 4-3 as internal frustration mounts

The Nebraska baseball team (4-9) struggled in almost every aspect of the game in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the UNO Mavericks (5-9) Sunday afternoon. Nebraska went 3-of-30 at the plate, left multiple outs on the scoreboard and issued five walks. In the words of Husker head coach Will Bolt attempting to define the a perplexing game, "Take your pick."

Both Nebraska's Koty Frank and Omaha's Charlie Bell were incredibly efficient in the first inning. Bell struck out the top of the Husker order and Frank only needed eight pitches to dispatch the Mavericks in the bottom half. Things changed in the second inning.

Josh Caron got Nebraska started by drawing a one-out walk. The freshman then stole second and was scored on a single by fellow greenhorn Core Jackson of Canada. It took Frank 35 pitches, but he preserved the 1-0 Husker lead in the Omaha half of the second despite surrendering three walks.

The Mavericks hit hard in the third.

Nebraska left two runners on in the inning, but Omaha cashed in on the Husker's miscues when it got a turn at the plate. A leadoff double for Harrison Denk had the Mavericks in business. Then Will Hanafan reached due to a Husker error on a sacrifice bunt scoring Denk and evening the game 1-1. Moments later, Mike Boeve crushed a ball to left center and Omaha had a 3-1 lead.

The problem was the anemic Husker bats.

Four of the next six Nebraska outs came by strikeout including two that spoiled a leadoff double by Brice Matthews. To his credit, Frank responded well after giving up the lead. He retired the next nine batters he faced until he allowed a single and was replaced by Kyle Perry in the sixth.

Finally, the Huskers broke through in the top of the sixth. It was the freshman duo of Caron and Jackson that answered for Nebraska. Caron got on base via an error while Jackson sent his first college homerun just past the video board in right center to even the game at 3-3.

Perry was strong for the Huskers posting zeros in the seventh and eighth. But much like when Frank was on the bump, the Nebraska offense was stagnant. So, with neither team able to bring anything across, it was a 3-3 tie entering the final frame.

The Huskers leaned on Caron again as he drew a walk to begin the inning. After Caron, it was back-to-back flyouts for the Huskers. Jack Steil stepped to the plate to try and drive pinch-runner Tyler Palmer home. Palmer stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error from the play, but Steil struck out and left Palmer 90 feet from home.

The Mavericks made quick work of the bottom of the ninth. Nine-hole hitter Jack Lombardi doubled with one out and was scored one pitch later on a single by Denk to give Omaha the win. Prior to the double, Lombardi had been 0-3 with two strikeouts.