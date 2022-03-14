Husker baseball holds on in gritty win against Omaha to even series

Nebraska baseball (5-9) knocks off Omaha thanks to a walk-off single by Griffin Everitt to win the game 6-5 after losing to the Mavericks the previous day at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Everitt was the Huskers' hero as he hit two home runs, both to the right-field bullpen, and drilled the game-winning run to the center-field fence.

RHP Shay Schanaman started off slow after being named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week for the previous week where he pitched a complete-game shutout against Northwestern State.

To begin the game, Schanaman walked three consecutive Mavericks with two outs to load the bases. Second-baseman Brice Matthews helped him out as he grounded out Grant Goldston for the third out.

The Huskers batters warmed up in the first after Leighton Banjoff and Core Jackson started the game with back-to-back outs. Max Anderson singled to center and Everitt hit a double to right field. But Matthews left Anderson and Everitt stranded as he struck out swinging.

Jackson was charged with a throwing error at shortstop, allowing the Mavericks to get their leadoff hitter, Devin Hurdle, on base in the top of the 2nd. A single got Hurdle to second and Jack Lombardi's bunt advanced Hurdle to third. Schanaman came in clutch as he punched out the next two batters.

Omaha's Mike Boeve crushed the first homer of the day out of the right side of the park to give the Mavericks the lead in the top of the third. Schanaman and his defense sat down the next three batters.

In the top of the fourth, the Mavericks capitalized on a fielding error by Banjoff after a ball hit by Hurdle popped out of his glove in left-center field. Lombardi batted in Hurdle with a single through the right side.