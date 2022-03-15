Husker baseball cuts loose in 12-6 win over New Mexico State

Nebraska baseball (6-9) put together its most convincing win of the season in a 12-6 victory over New Mexico State (9-5) on Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. The Huskers had control for almost the entire game until Aggies second-baseman Kevin Jimenez jacked a grand slam in the top of the ninth. Outside of three Husker pitchers giving up a total of six runs in the ninth, Nebraska finally cut loose on a team this season. Right-handed pitcher Dawson McCarville struck out the first three batters of the game and Nebraska's offense started strong with three runs in the first inning. Second-baseman Brice Matthews hit a single with lead-off hitter and left-fielder Luke Jessen (walked) and Griffin Everitt (reached on throwing error) on base. Catcher Josh Caron hit in Everitt and Matthews on a single up the middle. Nebraska's defense helped set the tone with another 1, 2, 3 inning and the bats went back to work in the bottom of the 2nd. Although he was grounded out, shortstop Core Jackson batted in third-baseman Efry Cervantes, who was walked, moved to second on a balking call and then advanced to third on a Jessen single. Everitt hit his third home run of the last two days for 2 RBIs and a 6-0 lead. McCarville had a career-high 10 strikeouts and sat down another three players in the top of the fourth after walking shortstop Brandon Dieter and allowing a single from third-baseman Gunner Antillon.

Nebraska right-handed pitcher Dawson McCarville (Nebraska Athletic Communications)

In the fourth, Nebraska put two more runs on the board as first-baseman Max Anderson hit a double to left field to help Jackson, who doubled to get on base, get home. Anderson advanced to second when Everitt was walked, stole third and took home on a wild pitch, 8-0 Huskers. The Huskers didn't score again until the bottom of the seventh. Matthews started the inning with a double down the right-field line and right-fielder Garrett Anglim singled to get Matthews to third. Matthews then scored on a fielding error by the right fielder. Later in the inning, Jackson reached on an error by the shortstop and Anglim stomped on home plate. New Mexico State committed three errors during the game. Anderson got his second and third RBIs of the game as he crushed a single through the right side to get Caron and Gabe Swansen home. The Huskers went up 12-0 and seemed to have a good lock on the game until the top of the ninth when the Aggies came back. Left-handed pitcher Caleb Feekin started the ninth after lefty Chandler Benson and righty Jaxon Jelkin each pitched one inning. Feekin gave up two singles and walked AJ Garcia to load the bases. Nolan Funke was popped out to Jackson at shortstop, one out. Next up, Jimenez launched a four-run home run into right-field as Leighton Banjoff jumped up onto the bullpen and caught the ball beyond the fence. Feekin struck out Austin Schneider, a Lincoln East (Neb.) high school graduate, but walked the next two batters, one more out to go. RHP Quinn Mason walked three consecutive batters until righty Corbin Hawkins jugged to the mound and got the final out of the game.

The offense finally had its way

Nebraska's offense has been going through the motions in the 2022 season. They've put themselves in several positions to win games with bases loaded late but have come up short. The Huskers had no problems batting against New Mexico State as they had 10 hits, nine RBIs and 12 runs. Anderson said after the game that it felt "really good" to finally get the bats going and unleash on a team. Nebraska defeated Omaha 6-5 in the previous game on Monday and have to score the walk-off run, which Everitt did gladly. On Tuesday, the Huskers' offense was in control the entire game. Both games and experiences will boost NU's confidence.

Dawson McCarville career-high outing