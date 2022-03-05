Husker baseball cruises past Northwestern State in 2nd shutout of weekend

Nebraska baseball (3-7) shutout Northwestern State for the second time in the weekend series. Right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman spent the entire game at the bump as he threw a career-high nine shutout innings with three hits and eight strikeouts.

After a strange first inning consisting of Schanaman getting called for balking and Luke Jessen getting caught stealing, the Huskers settled in on offense and defense.

Nebraska sat down three consecutive Demon batters in the top of the second and then got to work on offense. Leighton Banjoff hit a single up the middle, Jack Steil reached on a fielder's choice and then Garrett Anglim hit a single to left field for an RBI.

Schanaman and his defense had another three-up, three-down inning but the offense left Brice Matthews on first after a lead-off hit in the third.

Right-handed pitcher Johnathan Harmon had a decent outing and pitched seven innings with six hits, five runs and two outs for the Demons. However, Northwestern State's defense let him down as they had two critical throwing errors to allow three runs in the fifth, as NU went up 4-0.

After another 1-2-3 batters for Schanaman, Nebraska moved their runners around as Banjoff got on base due to a single and Steil and Core Jackson helped him score. Jackson got the RBI as he hit a sacrificial fly ball to left field.

Nebraska's offense stalled out in the seventh as three batters were sat down. However, to finish the eighth, DH Max Anderson sparked NU as he hit a single in the leadoff spot. With Griffin Everitt on base after a fielder's choice that took Anderson out at second, Banjoff came in clutch again and moved Everitt to third on a single to center field.

Steil got the RBI by hitting a sacrificial fly to right field to help Everitt score and the Huskers went up 6-0 in the bottom of the eighth.

Schanaman and the defense closed the game by getting out Daunte Stuart, who hit a single, and Bryce Holmes on a groundout double play. Matthews sealed the deal as he caught a pop up to second for the final out.