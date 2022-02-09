Husker baseball bullpen "coming back even stronger"

Nebraska baseball's bullpen lost its Friday and Saturday starters (Cade Povich and Chance Hroch) and its star closer (Spencer Schwellenbach) after the trio helped carry them to a Big Ten championship and a regional. Senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry, who was named a captain for the 2022 season, said the Huskers bullpen is "coming back even stronger." "I could give you five different rotations that would all be successful," Perry said of Nebraska's starting rotation. Head Coach Will Bolt said Perry is fighting for the Friday or Saturday starting job. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2020, Perry started in four games towards the end of the 2021 season. "He'll be willing to fulfill whatever role that is, but I think right now we're looking at the best way he can help the team is at the front of the game as a starter," Bolt said. Catcher Griffin Everitt is entering his second season with the Huskers after transferring from Kansas City Kansas Community College before the 2021 season. While Everitt caught for Perry a limited amount of times during the season, he knows how Perry operates. "He's gonna bring a lot of energy, he's gonna pound the zone," Everitt, who is also a captain, said. "He's gonna be fearless up there. And when you know behind the plate, that your pitcher is going to come at you and he's going to trust you, it makes it a lot easier on my job." Everitt has a unique perspective on each pitcher's best throws from behind the plate. "Shay Schanaman's slider cutter is always electric when it comes out of his hand, he gets a lot of swinging misses out of it," Everitt said. "Koty Frank's got the slider change, which was a new pitch for me last year, I'd never even heard of a slider change before."

Colby Gomes, a right-handed pitcher, is back for the 2022 season after missing the entire 2021 season with an injury. "Colby's got a splitter and that's not a pitch that you see too often thrown by many guys," the senior catch said. "So that's a pitch that I'm kind of learning, still got to learn the shape of it and get comfortable with catching him a little more." Bolt said Gomes's development has helped solidify this pitching staff. "What he's had to come back from physically, not a whole lot of guys have been able to do and so he's put in a ton of hard work," the head coach said. "I'm thrilled where he's at physically, mentally." Bolt said as a fourth-year player, Gomes takes care of business as an adult. "He's certainly a guy that if he continues to stay healthy and do what he's doing, he's gonna get opportunities at the backside of the game for sure," Bolt said. He said there are two or three other players that Bolt is looking at to be closers. The Huskers will have to adjust depending on Gomes's ability to close back-to-back games and more innings. Bolt said he has been impressed with how his team has handled the taste of success of winning the Big Ten and going to the regionals. Nebraska is focusing on "being where their feet are," as Perry said. "I don't ever hear them talk about it," Bolt said. "There's never really been any sort of indication that we feel like we've arrived or that we've got this fake confidence going on because of what past success we've had." "I think the humble nature and the quiet confidence, I would say that our team operates with I'm proud of because they're confident enough to know that we're going to be good, but also humble enough to know that we got to show up and work every day to get where we want to get to."

