Husker baseball avenges loss to UT Arlington with 8-2 pummeling

Nebraska baseball (4-7) completed the weekend series in Texas on Saturday evening with an 8-2 win over UT Arlington (3-6). The Huskers crushed the Mavericks with a huge ninth inning returning the favor after UT Arlington scored four in the bottom of the ninth to beat Nebraska on Friday 4-3.

Husker starting pitcher Dawson McCarville started strong by working around singles for the Mavericks in the first and second innings without allowing a run. But, Nebraska's offense continued to struggle in the first two innings. Five of the first six batters grounded out against UT Arlington starter, David Moffat.

Brice Matthews stepped to the plate with two outs in the third. He singled to left field and stole second sparking the offense to life after the previous six Husker batters had been retired. Luke Jessen brought Matthews home on a single and was then scored by Max Anderson's triple. Griffin Everitt plated Anderson with a single to make it 3-0 Nebraska.

McCarville worked 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth for Nebraska in what was his best start of the year. The Huskers loaded the bases in the fifth but only scored one off of an Everitt ground out stretching Nebraska's advantage to 4-0.

In the sixth, shades of the Husker's collapse on Friday began to resurface.

Garrett Anglim tripled to begin the inning for Nebraska but was stranded at third base. In the bottom of the inning, McCarville allowed a walk and a single leading to two Maverick runs. With a 4-2 lead, McCarville exited in line for the win and in came Tyler Martin. Martin limited the damage and maintained the Husker lead.

Nebraska's bullpen posted scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth as Braxton Bragg made his first appearance since the Sam Houston series. The Huskers held a two-run lead beginning the ninth inning. This one would be much different than the last meeting with the Mavericks.

Josh Caron began the action with a single. That was the first of four hits for Nebraska in the inning leading to four runs. Anderson earned his second RBI of the day and doubled the Husker's runs growing the lead to 8-2. Bragg closed the game well for Nebraska fighting off a hit batter and a single by icing the contest with a strikeout.



