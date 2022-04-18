Husker baseball adds commitment from 2023 Missouri first baseman

The Nebraska baseball team picked up a 2023 commitment on Monday from Nevada (Mo.) first baseman Case Sanderson.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sanderson announced his commitment to the Huskers on Twitter Monday.

As a sophomore, Sanderson was a first-team All-Conference pitcher, unanimous All-Conference outfielder, and a first-team All-District player in Class 4 District 12 in Missouri.

He led Nevada on the mound pitching 47.1 innings and striking out 82 batters. He had a 4-1 record with a 3.25 ERA.

Offensively, Sanderson batted .469 with a .577 on-base percentage. He had nine doubles, six triples, six home runs, 37 RBI's and 45 runs scored.

Sanderson drew 20 walks and struck out just nine times in 2021.