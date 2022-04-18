Husker AD Trev Alberts said Go Big facility now a $160 million project

During his monthly radio show, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said on Huskers Radio Network that Nebraska's Go Big project, which was originally $150 million, was approved by the NU Board of Regents to now be a $160 million project.

Alberts said they approached the Board of Regents because of the inflation of prices for raw materials like steel.

The Go Big facilities project will be built on the north side of Memorial Stadium for the football program but will also be open to other student-athletes. Alberts said the project is on track to be done during the summer of 2023.

The first-year athletic director said they have raised $107 million or the $115 million they need to raise.

He said he has been impressed with the generosity of people to give to the athletic program in spite of the pandemic.

Alberts said Nebraska's trophies will be moved from the stadium into the new facility where fans can still see and tour the building.

As for now, he said fan tours of Memorial Stadium will begin again starting on May 18 after they were shut down due to the pandemic.

As for a potential upcoming project, Alberts said Haymarket Park, where the baseball team and the Lincoln Saltdogs play, could use some updated facilities. He stressed his love for the ballpark but said new facilities could help with recruiting and day-to-day operations.

Alberts said there is already some donor interest in the baseball facility project.

Most recently, Husker football had its Red-White spring game, which Alberts thought was a success as 54,000 fans attended the scrimmage.

Nebraska's spring game was early this season because the field turf needed to be replaced before the University's Spring graduation ceremony which will be in Memorial Stadium on May 13.

Alberts said half the turf was torn up the night of the spring game and it is all laid out but needs to be seamed and whatnot.

The turf was ideally supposed to be replaced two years ago. Alberts said fans will like the fresh color of the new turf as the old playing field was faded. Unlike the previous field, the new turf will all be the same color of green.