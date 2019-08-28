Following Wednesday’s practice, offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced that redshirt freshman wide receiver Andre Hunt and redshirt freshman tight end Katerian Legrone had both been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Three days before Nebraska officially kicks off its 2019 season, the Huskers were dealt two fairly significant blows to their offensive depth chart.

Walters declined to go into any further detail on the situations, but he did add that both players would be suspended from “all team football activities.”

“I don’t want to get into that,” Walters said when asked why the players had been suspended. “We’re going to handle it in-house, so I don’t want to comment on that right now.”

Walters was then asked if the suspensions were related, and again he declined comment.

“I don’t want to get into all that,” Walter said. “They just will just not be part of the team right now."

It certainly raised some eyebrows when Hunt was left off Nebraska’s Week 1 depth chart entirely after earning plenty of praise from his coaches and teammates all offseason.

With the former three-star recruit and one-time USC commit now out of the mix for the foreseeable future, Walters said he still felt good about the Huskers’ receiver depth being able to step up.

“I feel good about the guys,” Walters said. “How we practice, we practice fast, we split fields, so everybody that was a part of our fall camp, they were getting reps… So I feel comfortable and confident that the guys behind, the guys that we have that are going to suit up are going to be able to go out and make plays.”

Legrone was much further down the tight end depth chart with three more experienced players ahead of him, but his absence will also open the door for the next man up.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said true freshman Chris Hickman would move up to the No. 4 spot behind junior Jack Stoll and sophomores Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal, while redshirt freshman Bryson Krull would be the fifth tight end.

"I just told the guys that, right now, he’s not with us," Beckton said of Legrone. "We have no other comment from there. I told them that if anything comes up I will let them know, but right now we’re going to prepare the guys in this room to get ready and go play."