How to watch, stream, or listen to Nebraska vs Wisconsin
Nebraska is back home for Senior Day after tough game on the road against Michigan.
Nebraska and Wisconsin are set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday in Lincoln and the Huskers (3-7, 2-4 Big Ten) are underdogs again versus the Badgers (5-5, 3-4). Nebraska hasn't beaten their rival since 2012.
Like Nebraska, Wisconsin is being led by an interim head coach as former Badger All-American JimLeonhard took over the program in mid-October. He has guided Wisconsin to three wins in five Big TenConference games. Wisconsin relies on a stout defense that is allowing 307.8 yards per game and justover 100 rushing yards per contest. On offense, the Badgers again have a strong run game, averaging170.1 yards per contest on the ground.
Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Badgers on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-5)
Where:
Memorial Stadium
Lincoln, Nebraska
When:
Saturday, November 19
11:00 AM central time
Watch:
ESPN
Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Robert Griffin III
Sidelines: Quint Kessenich
Stream:
Listen
Husker Radio Network: Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)
Huskers.com and Huskers App
Not a subscriber to Inside Nebraska? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Nebraska football, recruiting and volleyball coverage we have to offer.
Check out Inside Nebraska's video content on YouTube.