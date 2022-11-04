News More News
How to watch, stream, or listen to Nebraska vs Minnesota

Nebraska is home again this week after taking a loss last week against Illinois.

The Huskers hung tough for a quarter and a half before losing starting quarterback Casey Thompson last weekend. The 26-9 loss dropped the Huskers to 3-5 overall and 2-3 n conference play. The Huskers wll look to get thngs back on track against a Gophers team that beat down Rutgers last week 31-0.

Minnesota comes not the matchup with Nebraska sitting at 5-3 on the season. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is back for the Gophers but the main issue will be slowing down star running back Mo Ibrahim.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Gophers on Saturday.


Basic Information

What:

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3)

Where:

Memorial Stadium

Lincoln, Nebraska

When:

Saturday, October 29

11:00 AM

Watch:

ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff

Analyst: Brock Osweiler

Sidelines: Taylor McGregor

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Husker Radio Network: Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

Huskers.com and Huskers App

Apple app store I Google Play

