Nebraska's season finale is finally here. The Huskers are in Iowa City for their annual Black Friday meeting with Iowa.

Nebraska and Iowa are set for an 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff Friday in Iowa City and the Huskers (3-8, 2-5 Big Ten) are underdogs again versus the Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3). Nebraska hasn't beaten their rival since 2014.

Iowa comes into the contest playing its best football of the 2022 season. The Hawkeyes have won fourstraight games to put themselves into position for a second straight Big Ten West Division crown anda trip to the Big Ten Championship game. Iowa is paced by one of the nation's top defenses, allowing just 13.5 points and 273.3 yards per game.

The Hawkeye defense has held nine of 11 opponents to 13 or fewer points this season, while scoringfour defensive touchdowns.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Hawkeyes on Saturday.