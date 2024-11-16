How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-USC and all CFB Week 12 games

Nebraska football is back at it again as Matt Rhule and the Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) square off with USC (4-5, 2-5) on Saturday in Los Angeles. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten tilt against the Trojans, plus TV info for all of the other games on Saturday's Week 12 college football slate.

Nebraska at USC: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 3:00 p.m. CST/1:00 p.m. PST TV Channel: FOX Commentators: Jason Benetti (play by play), Brock Huard (color) and Allison Williams (sideline)

Streaming: Fox Sports App Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: USC -8.5 Total: 50.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30

TV info for all CFB Week 12 games (Friday + Saturday)

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold italics and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ================================= ================================= BYE WEEK Appalachian State #16 Army Central Florida Connecticut Duke Florida State Fresno State Georgia Tech #5 Indiana*** Iowa*** #12 Miami (FL) Michigan Middle Tennessee State Minnesota #10 Mississippi Mississippi State Nevada North Carolina State Oklahoma Oklahoma State TCU Texas Tech Texas-El Paso*** Rice Vanderbilt Virginia Tech =========================== =========================== FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 15 7:00 PM North Texas at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN2) Wyoming at Colorado State (CBS Sports Network)

8:00 PM UCLA at Washington (FOX)***

9:15 PM Houston at Arizona (FOX Sports 1) =========================== =========================== SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 16 11:00 AM #17 Clemson at Pittsburgh (ESPN) Liberty at Massachusetts (ESPN+) Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports Network) #2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern (at Wrigley Field) (Big Ten Network)*** #3 Texas at Arkansas (ABC) #25 Tulane at Navy (ESPN2) Utah at #18 Colorado (FOX)***

11:45 AM Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn (SEC Network)

12:00 PM Coastal Carolina at Marshall (ESPN+)

12:30 PM Murray State at Kentucky (ESPN+)

1:00 PM Florida Atlantic at Temple (ESPN+) Florida International at Jacksonville State (ESPN+) Mercer at #9 Alabama (ESPN+)

1:30 PM Michigan State at Illinois (FOX Sports 1)***

2:00 PM Hawaii at Utah State (Spectrum Sports PPV) Sam Houston State at Kennesaw State (ESPN+) Syracuse at California (The CW)

2:30 PM Boston College at #14 Southern Methodist (ESPN) #22 Louisville at Stanford (ACC Network) #21 LSU at Florida (ABC) Oregon State at Air Force (CBS Sports Network) #4 Penn State at Purdue (CBS)*** South Florida at Charlotte (ESPN+) Virginia at #8 Notre Dame (NBC)

3:00 PM Baylor at West Virginia (ESPN2) James Madison at Old Dominion (ESPNU) Nebraska at USC (FOX) Troy at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

3:15 PM #24 Missouri at #23 South Carolina (SEC Network)

4:00 PM Arkansas State at Georgia State (ESPN+)

5:00 PM Rutgers at Maryland (FOX Sports 1)***

6:00 PM Arizona State at #20 Kansas State (ESPN) #13 Boise State at San Jose State (CBS Sports Network) South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPN+) Southern Mississippi at Texas State (ESPN+)

6:30 PM #1 Oregon at Wisconsin (NBC)*** #6 Tennessee at #11 Georgia (ABC)

6:45 PM New Mexico State at #15 Texas A&M (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Alabama-Birmingham at Memphis (ESPN2) Cincinnati at Iowa State (FOX) Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC Network)

8:30 PM #19 Washington State at New Mexico (FOX Sports 1)

9:15 PM Kansas at #7 BYU (ESPN)

9:30 PM San Diego State at UNLV (CBS Sports Network)

Nebraska vs USC: Series History

>> Nebraska and USC will meet for the sixth time on Saturday, and the third time in Los Angeles. The Trojans hold a 4-0-1 advantage in the all-time series between the schools. >> The most recent meeting between the schools was at the 2014 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, when the Trojans won a 45-42 shootout. >> USC is the only opponent Nebraska has played more than once and not defeated. >> Saturday's game will mark the first series matchup with neither team ranked. USC has been ranked in each of the first five matchups, including four times in the top 5, while Nebraska was also ranked in the four most recent meetings. >> The 21-21 tie in 1970 immediately preceded Nebraska's 23-game win streak that produced back-to-back national championships in 1970 and 1971. >> USC is set to travel to Nebraska in 2025, with the Huskers set to travel to USC again in 2028.

Notable Season Highlights

>> Nebraska opened the season with three consecutive non-conference victories, marking its first 3-0 start to the season since 2016. It was also the first time Nebraska was unblemished in non-conference play since 2016. The Huskers did not trail in their three non-conference games, and out-scored the opposition by a total of 102-20 in non-conference play. >> Nebraska won each of its first three games by at least 18 points. It marked the first time NU won three straight games by at least 18 points since the middle of the 2014 season, when the Huskers defeated Northwestern (21), Rutgers (18) and Purdue (21). The Huskers added a fourth win by at least 18 points with its 28-10 win at Purdue. >> The Huskers' 5-1 mark at the midpoint of the season was NU's best six-game record since 2016, when Nebraska began the season with seven wins. The 5-1 start allowed Nebraska to match its 2023 win total in the first half of the season and marked the 10th time since 2000 Nebraska has been 5-1 or better through six games. >> Nebraska's early-season success was largely a result of fast starts. Nebraska out-scored its first six opponents in the second quarter by a total of 65-3, before Indiana had a 21-7 edge in the second quarter on Oct. 19. For the season, Nebraska has an 85-41 edge in the second quarter. In 2023, Nebraska was out-scored 81-66 in the second quarter. >> Nebraska has pitched three first-half shutouts (Colorado, Purdue, Rutgers), and has allowed just 33 first-half points in six home games. Dating back to 2023, Nebraska has allowed just four first-quarter touchdowns in its past 15 games. >> Nebraska was ranked in both national polls for two consecutive weeks (Sept. 8, Sept. 15). Nebraska rose as high as 22nd in both polls. The No. 22 AP ranking was Nebraska's highest since being ranked 17th entering the 2016 regular-season finale at Iowa. >> The Sept. 20 game with Illinois was the first matchup of two AP ranked teams at Memorial Stadium since 2013 (vs. UCLA) and the first Big Ten games between two ranked teams since 2011 when 13th-ranked Nebraska defeated No. 9 Michigan State.

Blackshirt Stats

>> Nebraska's defense allowed just 20 combined points in its first three games, the fewest through three games since NU allowed 16 points in the first three games in 2005. Nebraska is allowing 19.1 points per game to rank 21st nationally. >> Nebraska has held five opponents to 10 or fewer points this season. The five opponents held to 10 or fewer points is the most by Nebraska in a season since the 2009 Blackshirts held eight of 14 opponents to 10 or fewer points. >> With an overtime touchdown, Illinois ended a streak of 10 straight opponents Nebraska had held to 24 or fewer points. It was the longest stretch Nebraska had limited the opposition to 24 points or less since a 14-game stretch spanning the 2009 and 2010 seasons. >> Nebraska's defense has been dominant at home. Since the start of the 2023 season, just three of 13 opponents at Memorial Stadium have scored more than 14 points. >> Before the Oct. 19 game at Indiana, Nebraska had held 13 straight opponents to less than 400 total yards dating back to last season. The last time Nebraska held more than 13 straight opponents to less than 400 yards was part of a 14-game stretch spanning the final three games of 2008 and first 11 contests of 2009. Overall, Nebraska has held eight of nine opponents this season and 15 of its last 16 opponents to fewer than 400 yards. >> Nebraska has held five opponents this season to less than 300 yards, including limiting Ohio State to 285 yards after the Buckeyes entered the game averaging better than 500 yards per game. >> Nebraska is allowing 308.1 yards of total offense per game, which ranks 16th nationally. >> The Husker defense has allowed 26 plays of 20+ yards (6 rush, 20 pass), which is the eighth-fewest in the country.

Numbers to Know