How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UNI + all games in CFB Week 3

Nebraska football is back again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the No. 23-ranked Huskers (2-0) square off with Northern Iowa (2-0) in Lincoln. Here is the information for TV, streaming and radio to prepare you for the Huskers' matchup with the Panthers out of the FCS, plus all of the other games on the Week 3 college football slate: **********

Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central Time TV Channel: Big Ten Network Commentators: Guy Haberman (play by play), Yogi Roth (color), Rhett Lewis (sideline) Streaming: YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App **********

Betting Info

Spread: N/A Total: N/A >> Spread and total not available on BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 12 **********

TV info for all CFB Week 3 games (Saturday slate)

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ********** ********** BYE WEEK Army Boise State Bowling Green #22 Clemson #21 Iowa State James Madison Louisiana-Lafayette Louisiana-Monroe #19 Louisville Marshall Navy #25 Northern Illinois #3 Ohio State*** #8 Penn State Rutgers*** Southern Methodist Stanford Syracuse #11 USC*** ********** ********** SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 14 11:00 AM #4 Alabama at Wisconsin (FOX)*** Arkansas State at #17 Michigan (Big Ten Network) Central Michigan at Illinois (Peacock)*** Cincinnati at Miami (OH) (ESPNU) Louisiana Tech at North Carolina State (ACC Network) #16 LSU at South Carolina (ABC) Memphis at Florida State (ESPN) North Texas at Texas Tech (FOX Sports 1) #13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa (ESPN2)

11:45 AM #24 Boston College at #6 Missouri (SEC Network)

12:00 PM Massachusetts at Buffalo (CBS Sports Network)

1:00 PM Coastal Carolina at Temple (ESPN+)

2:30 PM Ball State at #10 Miami (FL) (ACC Network) Morgan State at Ohio (ESPN+) Nevada at Minnesota (Big Ten Network) #18 Notre Dame at Purdue (CBS)*** #9 Oregon at Oregon State (FOX) Prairie View A&M at Michigan State (Big Ten Network) Texas A&M at Florida (ABC) Tulane at #15 Oklahoma (ESPN) Virginia Military Institute at Georgia Tech (ESPN+) Washington State at Washington (Peacock) West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN2)

3:00 PM Appalachian State at East Carolina (ESPNU) Troy at Iowa (FOX Sports 1)***

3:15 PM Alabama-Birmingham at Arkansas (SEC Network)

3:30 PM #12 Utah at Utah State (CBS Sports Network)

5:00 PM Colgate at Akron (ESPN+) Connecticut at Duke (ESPN+) Florida International at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+) Gardner-Webb at Charlotte (ESPN+) North Carolina Central at North Carolina (ESPN+) South Carolina State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+) Texas-El Paso at Liberty (ESPN+)*** Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (ESPN+)

5:30 PM Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan (ESPN+) #5 Mississippi at Wake Forest (The CW)

6:00 PM Hawaii at Sam Houston State (ESPN+) Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+) Kennesaw State at San Jose State (truTV) South Florida at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+) Texas-San Antonio at #2 Texas (ESPN) Vanderbilt at Georgia State (ESPN+) Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State (ESPN+)

6:30 PM Air Force at Baylor (FOX Sports 1) Central Florida at TCU (FOX) Colorado at Colorado State (CBS)*** Eastern Illinois at Northwestern (Big Ten Network) #1 Georgia at Kentucky (ABC) Indiana at UCLA (NBC)*** New Mexico at Auburn (ESPN2) Northern Iowa at #23 Nebraska (Big Ten Network) Toledo at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

6:45 PM Kent State at #7 Tennessee (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Maryland at Virginia (ACC Network) Rice at Houston (ESPN+)

8:00 PM BYU at Wyoming (CBS Sports Network)

9:30 PM New Mexico State at Fresno State (truTV) San Diego State at California (ESPN)

Nebraska-UNI: Fast Facts

Huskers look to continue unbeaten all-time mark vs. FCS teams

>> Saturday's game is the first all-time meeting between Nebraska and Northern Iowa. >> It will mark Nebraska's 15th game all-time against an FCS foe (at time of game), with the Huskers holding a 14-0 record in those contests. >> In 2022, Nebraska defeated North Dakota, 38-17, in its most recent matchup with an FCS foe. >> All of Nebraska's games against FCS opponents have occurred since 1992, including facing an FCS opponent for five straight seasons from 2010 to 2014. >> Northern Iowa is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Huskers are 19-1-2 all-time against current members of the MVFC, including 2-0 vs. North Dakota, 14-1-2 vs. South Dakota and 3-0 vs. South Dakota State. The majority of those games occurred before those schools moved to the FCS ranks. **********

Huskers shine under the lights

>> Nebraska's matchup with Northern Iowa is the second of three consecutive prime-time home games at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska hosted Colorado last week in a prime-time game, plays UNI this Saturday and will host Illinois on Friday, Sept. 20, in a night game in Lincoln. >> This marks just the third time in school history the Huskers have played three straight home night games. Nebraska also hosted three consecutive prime-time games in 2008 (New Mexico State, Virginia Tech, Missouri) and 2002 (Arizona State, Troy, Utah State). >> Nebraska has a strong history of success in night games in Lincoln. The Huskers are 51-10 in home night games at Memorial Stadium following last week's 28-10 victory over Colorado. **********

Nebraska returns to national polls

>> Nebraska is 2-0 following victories over Colorado and UTEP and the fast start has vaulted the Huskers back into the national polls. NU is ranked 23rd in this week's Associated Press Poll and 24th in the USA Today Coaches poll. >> The national ranking is Nebraska's first since 2019. The Huskers were ranked No. 25 in both polls after the season opener, but lost the following week at Colorado. >> The last time Nebraska was ranked higher than this week's No. 23 AP ranking was in 2016, when Nebraska was ranked 17th entering the regular-season finale at Iowa. **********

Nebraska Football Hall of Fame 2024 Class

>> Nebraska will honor the 2024 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class with an on-field recognition before Saturday's game. >> Seven Husker football standouts and a state college All-American comprise the 2024 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which will be officially inducted in a reception on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. >> The seven former Huskers include defensive lineman Monte Johnson (Legends category) offensive lineman Keven Lightner (1980s category), safety Tyrone Byrd (1990s), linebacker Terrell Farley (1990s), defensive end Chris Kelsay (2000-07 era), defensive tackle Jared Crick (2008-14 era) and running back Rex Burkhead (2008-14 era). The state college representative in the 2024 class is Mike Miller, an All-America running back at Nebraska-Kearney in the early 2000s. >> To be eligible players must have been either an All-American or first (before 1996) or second-team (after 1996) all-conference selection to make the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame ballot. **********

Huskers winning the turnover margin

>> Nebraska's defense has posted multiple takeaways in each of the first two games, gaining a pair of turnovers against both UTEP and Colorado. >> In turn, the Nebraska offense has just one turnover in two games, giving Nebraska a +3 turnover margin. Last year, Nebraska posted a -17 turnover margin. >> The multiple takeaways in consecutive games marks the first time the Husker defense has accomplished that since 2020 when Nebraska had multiple takeaways against Northwestern and Penn State. >> This is the first time Nebraska has had a positive turnover margin in consecutive games since the final two games of the 2022 season when the Huskers had a +1 (Wisconsin) and +3 (Iowa) turnover margin in consecutive games.

Numbers to Know