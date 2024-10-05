How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Rutgers + all games in CFB Week 6

Nebraska football is back again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) square off with Rutgers (4-0, 1-0) in Lincoln. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten tilt against the Scarlet Knights, plus TV info for all of the other games on the Week 6 college football slate.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 3 p.m. Central Time TV Channel: FS1 Commentators: Alex Faust (play by play), Robert Smith (color) Streaming: Fox Sports App (LINK TO DOWNLOAD) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: NEB -7 Total: 41.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2

TV info for all CFB Week 6 games

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ********** ********** BYE WEEK Buffalo #17 BYU Central Michigan Cincinnati Colorado*** Eastern Michigan Florida Atlantic Florida International Fresno State Georgia Southern Georgia State #20 Kansas State Kent State Kentucky #24 Illinois*** Liberty Louisiana Tech #13 LSU Maryland Memphis Middle Tennessee State Mississippi State New Mexico New Mexico State North Texas #14 Notre Dame Ohio #19 Oklahoma Rice South Florida #2 Texas Texas-San Antonio #18 Utah Washington State Western Kentucky Wyoming ============================== FRIDAY - OCTOBER 4 6:00 PM Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State (CBS Sports Network)

6:30 PM Houston at TCU (EPSN)

8:00 PM Michigan State at #6 Oregon (FOX) Syracuse at #25 UNLV (FOX Sports 1) ============================== SATURDAY - OCTOBER 5 11:00 AM Army at Tulsa (ESPNU) Boston College at Virginia (ACC Network) Massachusetts at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports Network) #9 Missouri at #25 Texas A&M (ABC) Navy at Air Force (CBS) Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ESPN2) Purdue at Wisconsin (Big Ten Network)*** Southern Methodist at #22 Louisville (ESPN) UCLA at #7 Penn State (FOX)*** Wake Forest at North Carolina State (The CW)

12:00 PM Tulane at Alabama-Birmingham (ESPN+)

1:00 PM Western Michigan at Ball State (ESPN+)

2:30 PM Appalachian State at Marshall (ESPN+) Auburn at #5 Georgia (ABC) Bowling Green at Akron (ESPN+) East Carolina at Charlotte (ESPNU) #23 Indiana at Northwestern (Big Ten Network)*** Iowa at #3 Ohio State (CBS)*** Miami (OH) at Toledo (ESPN+) #12 Mississippi at South Carolina (ESPN) Temple at Connecticut (CBS Sports Network) Virginia Tech at Stanford (ACC Network)

3:00 PM Rutgers at Nebraska (FOX Sports 1) West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

3:15 PM #1 Alabama at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

5:30 PM Colorado State at Oregon State (The CW)

6:00 PM #15 Clemson at Florida State (ESPN) James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPNU) Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+) Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+) South Alabama at Arkansas State (ESPN+) Utah State at #21 Boise State (FOX Sports 2)

6:30 PM Baylor at #16 Iowa State (FOX) #10 Michigan at Washington (NBC) Nevada at San Jose State (truTV) #4 Tennessee at Arkansas (ABC) #11 USC at Minnesota (Big Ten Network)***

6:45 PM Central Florida at Florida (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Duke at Georgia Tech (ACC Network) Hawaii at San Diego State (CBS Sports Network) Kansas at Arizona State (ESPN2)

9:30 PM #8 Miami (FL) at California (ESPN)

10:00 PM Texas Tech at Arizona (FOX)

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Series History

***Stats & Info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications***

>> Nebraska and Rutgers will be meeting for the seventh time overall and the sixth time as Big Ten Conference opponents. The Huskers have won each of the six matchups in the series, including victories at Memorial Stadium in 2014 and 2017. >> The most recent meeting occurred in a Friday night matchup at Rutgers in the 2022 season, with the Huskers winning 14-13. >> Saturday's game will be the first matchup in Lincoln since the 2017 season when Nebraska posted a 27-17 victory over the Scarlet Knights. >> Before the 2014 matchup in Lincoln, the schools had not met since a 28-0 Nebraska victory in 1920 at the famous New York Polo Grounds.

Nebraska in control

>> Nebraska controlled its first three games from start to finish. The Huskers did not trail in their three first games and outscored the opposition by a total of 102-20. While Illinois prevailed with an overtime score, Nebraska trailed for less than 12 minutes of regulation game action against the Illini and followed by trailing for only four minutes at Purdue. >> Nebraska won each of its first three games by at least 18 points. It marked the first time NU won three straight games by at least 18 points since the middle of the 2014 season, when the Huskers defeated Northwestern (21), Rutgers (18) and Purdue (21). The Huskers added a fourth win by at least 18 points with its 28-10 win at Purdue. >> Nebraska scored on its opening drive in each of the first three games. Those scoring drives covered 72, 49 and 75 yards. >> In five games, Nebraska has outscored the opposition 58-3 in the second quarter. In 2023, Nebraska was outscored 81-66 in the second quarter. The Blackshirts held Purdue scoreless in the first half, marking the second opponent that NU has shut out in the opening half (Colorado). >> Opponents have had very little success early in games. Dating back to 2023, Nebraska has allowed just two first-quarter touchdowns in its past 12 games. Just two opponents in the past 18 games have scored a touchdown on its opening drive.

Winning the turnover margin

>> Nebraska's defense has posted multiple takeaways three times in 2024 (UTEP, Colorado, Illinois), and single takeaways against UNI and Purdue. The Huskers have a takeaway in all five games, Nebraska's longest streak since a six-game stretch spanning the 2022 (final two games) and 2023 (first four games) seasons. In turn, the offense has just three turnovers in five games, giving Nebraska a +5 turnover margin. Last year, NU posted a -17 turnover margin. Nebraska is currently 18th nationally in turnover margin at +1.0 per game. >> The multiple takeaways in consecutive games (UTEP, Colorado) marked the first time the Husker defense accomplished that since 2020 when Nebraska had multiple takeaways against Northwestern and Penn State. >> The first two games was the first time Nebraska had a positive turnover margin in consecutive games since the final two games of the 2022 season when the Huskers had a +1 (Wisconsin) and +3 (Iowa) turnover margin in consecutive games. The Huskers have followed up with positive turnover margins in consecutive games against Illinois and Purdue. >> The Huskers have outscored opponents 31-0 in points off turnovers this season following John Bullock's interception return for a touchdown at Purdue.

Veteran WRs making quick impact

>> Nebraska added a pair of veteran receivers through the transfer portal in the offseason. Jahmal Banks joined the Huskers from Wake Forest, while Isaiah Neyor came to Nebraska after previously playing at Texas and Wyoming. The two seniors each check in at 6-4 and 220 pounds and have shown an immediate connection with quarterback Dylan Raiola. >> The duo has combined for 37 receptions for 543 yards and six touchdowns. Neyor has 17 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns, while Banks has 20 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns. >> Neyor posted his fourth career 100-yard receiving game and first since 2021 with six receptions for 121 yards and a 59-yard touchdown against UTEP. Neyor's six catches matched his career high and his 121 yards were just five yards shy of a career high. He added four catches for 31 yards against Colorado, had a TD catch against UNI, and a pair of touchdowns against Illinois. Neyor leads Nebraska in receiving yards and touchdowns. >> Banks also made his mark in the opener with four catches for 61 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown catch just two seconds before halftime. He had a pair of catches against Colorado, and one against UNI. He tied his career high with eight receptions for 94 yards against Illinois, then led Nebraska with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown at Purdue. >> Both players have had productive collegiate careers before joining the Huskers. Banks now has 127 career catches for 1,656 yards and 15 career touchdowns. Neyor has 70 catches for 1,431 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career. Neyor averages an impressive 20.4 yards per catch in his career.

Numbers to Know