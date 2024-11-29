How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Iowa and all CFB Week 14 games

Nebraska football is back at it again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) square off with Iowa (7-4, 5-3) on Black Friday in Iowa City. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten tilt against the Hawkeyes, plus TV info for all of the other games on the Friday and Saturday Week 14 college football slate.

Nebraska at Iowa: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT TV Channel: NBC Commentators: Paul Burmeister (play by play), Colt McCoy (color), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Streaming: Peacock Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: IOWA -4 -2.5 Total: 39.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27

TV info for all CFB Week 14 games (Friday + Saturday)

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold italics and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ================================= ================================= FRIDAY – NOVEMBER 29 11:00 AM Ball State at Ohio (CBS Sports Network) Miami (OH) at Bowling Green (ESPNU) Minnesota at Wisconsin (CBS)*** Navy at East Carolina (ESPN) Oklahoma State at #23 Colorado (ABC)*** Oregon State at #11 Boise State (FOX)

2:30 PM Liberty at Sam Houston State (CBS Sports Network) Mississippi State at #15 Mississippi (ABC) Texas State at South Alabama (ESPN+) Utah State at Colorado State (FOX Sports 1)

3:00 PM Stanford at San Jose State (CBS)

6:30 PM Georgia Tech at #6 Georgia (ABC) Nebraska at Iowa (NBC)

7:00 PM Utah at Central Florida (FOX) ================================= ================================= SATURDAY – NOVEMBER 30 11:00 AM Connecticut at Massachusetts (ESPN+) Duke at Wake Forest (ACC Network) #22 Illinois at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field) (Big Ten Network)*** Kansas at Baylor (ESPN2) Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPNU) Louisville at Kentucky (SEC Network) Michigan at #2 Ohio State (FOX)*** North Texas at Temple (ESPN+) #16 South Carolina at #12 Clemson (ESPN) #7 Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ABC) Texas-San Antonio at #25 Army (CBS Sports Network) West Virginia at Texas Tech (FOX Sports 1)

12:30 PM Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan (ESPN+)

1:00 PM Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (ESPN+) Middle Tennessee State at Florida International (ESPN+) South Florida at Rice (ESPN+) Southern Mississippi at Troy (ESPN+)

2:00 PM Old Dominion at Arkansas State (ESPN+) Pittsburgh at Boston College (The CW)

2:30 PM Alabama-Birmingham at Charlotte (ESPN+) #14 Arizona State at Arizona (FOX) Arkansas at #24 Missouri (SEC Network) Auburn at #13 Alabama (ABC) California at #9 Southern Methodist (ESPN2) Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports Network) Florida Atlantic at Tulsa (ESPN+) Fresno State at UCLA (Big Ten Network)*** Maryland at #4 Penn State (Big Ten Network) #8 Miami (FL) at Syracuse (ESPN) North Carolina State at North Carolina (ACC Network) #5 Notre Dame at USC (CBS)*** Rutgers at Michigan State (FOX Sports 1)***

3:00 PM Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky (ESPNU) Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+) Texas-El Paso at New Mexico State (ESPN+)***

5:00 PM Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+) TCU at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

5:30 PM Wyoming at Washington State (The CW)

6:00 PM Florida at Florida State (ESPN2) Oklahoma at LSU (ESPN) Purdue at #10 Indiana (FOX Sports 1)***

6:30 PM Kansas State at #17 Iowa State (FOX) #3 Texas at #20 Texas A&M (ABC) Washington at #1 Oregon (NBC)

7:00 PM Marshall at James Madison (ESPNU) Nevada at #21 UNLV (CBS Sports Network) Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

9:15 PM Houston at #19 BYU (ESPN)

9:30 PM Air Force at San Diego State (FOX Sports 1)

10:00 PM New Mexico at Hawaii (Spectrum Sports PPV)

Nebraska vs Iowa: Series History

***Stats & Info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications***

>> Nebraska and Iowa are meeting for the 14th straight season as Big Ten opponents and for the 55th time overall. Nebraska owns a 30-21-3 edge in the all-time series between the schools, while the Hawkeyes own a 9-4 edge since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference. >> Iowa is the only opponent Nebraska has met in all 14 seasons as a member of the Big Ten Conference, and the Hawkeyes are the only opponent the Huskers face on an annual basis in the 18-team conference. >> The road team in the series has won the past three matchups and nine of the last 12 meetings overall, including Nebraska's 24-17 win at Kinnick Stadium in 2022. >> The past six meetings have been decided by a total of 29 points. Iowa has a 5-1 record in those games, including last second-field goals in 2018, 2019 and 2023. >> Nebraska rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to win in overtime at Iowa City in 2014, tying for the second-largest comeback in school history. >> Prior to joining the Big Ten, Nebraska last met Iowa in 1999 and 2000, winning each of the contests. >> Nebraska and Iowa met six times in non-conference play between 1979 and 2000, with the Huskers winning five of the six games. The Huskers were ranked in the top 10 in each of those six games.

Nebraska, Iowa to Battle for Heroes Trophy

>> Nebraska and Iowa will battle for the Heroes Trophy when they hit the field Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Heroes Game is the annual trophy game between Nebraska and Iowa. The game is sponsored by Pioneer. >> While both teams aim to win the trophy on the field, Nebraska and Iowa wished to make their annual meeting about more than just a football game. The schools partnered to not only create a trophy, but to use their stage to honor a citizen hero from each state. In addition to the trophy claimed by the winner of the game, both an Iowa and Nebraska native will be honored for extraordinary acts. >> Citizen heroes from each state will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Big Red on Black Friday

>> Nebraska continues its long tradition of playing on the day after Thanksgiving. This Friday’s game with Iowa will mark the 35th consecutive season the Huskers have played on Black Friday. >> Nebraska met Oklahoma in the final six seasons of the Big Eight Conference (1990 to 1995), then played Colorado in all 15 of the Huskers’ Big 12 Conference years (1996 to 2010), before taking on Iowa each of the 14 seasons it has been a Big Ten member, including this year. >> Nebraska is 10-6 on the road in Black Friday games since 1990, including 3-3 at Iowa. >> In addition to playing Iowa on Black Friday the past 13 seasons, Nebraska and Iowa also closed the regular season against each other nine times from 1892 to 1916.

Numbers to Know