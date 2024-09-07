How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Colorado + all games in CFB Week 2

Nebraska football is back again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers square off with Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes in Lincoln. Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the primetime rivalry game showdown, plus all of the other games on the Week 2 college football slate: **********

Nebraska vs. Colorado: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central Time TV Channel: NBC Commentators: Paul Burmeister (play by play), Colt McCoy (color), Kathryn Tappen (sideline) Streaming: YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App **********

Betting Info

Spread: NEB -6.5 Total: 55.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 6 **********

TV info for all CFB Week 2 games (Saturday)

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ********** BYE WEEK Florida State Hawaii Louisiana Tech Miami (OH) New Mexico Purdue*** UCLA*** ********** SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 7 11:00 AM Akron at Rutgers*** (Big Ten Network) Arkansas at #16 Oklahoma State (ABC) Army at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports Network) Bowling Green at #8 Penn State (Big Ten Network) #23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse (ACC Network) #17 Kansas State at Tulane (ESPN) Merrimack at Connecticut (No TV) Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (ESPN2) Rhode Island at Minnesota (Peacock) #3 Texas at #10 Michigan (FOX) Troy at Memphis (ESPNU)

11:45 AM McNeese State at Texas A&M (SEC Network)

1:00 PM Missouri State at Ball State (ESPN+) Tennessee Tech at #1 Georgia (ESPN+)

1:30 PM St. Francis at Kent State (ESPN+)

2:00 PM Utah Tech at UNLV (Silver State Sports Network)

2:30 PM Baylor at #11 Utah (FOX) California at Auburn (ESPN2) Charlotte at North Carolina (ACC Network) Duquesne at Boston College (ESPN+) Eastern Michigan at Washington (Big Ten Network) Idaho at Wyoming (truTV) Iowa State at #21 Iowa*** (CBS) Jacksonville State at #22 Louisville (ESPN+) Massachusetts at Toledo (ESPN+) Michigan State at Maryland (Big Ten Network) Northern Illinois at #5 Notre Dame (NBC) South Carolina at Kentucky (ABC) South Dakota at Wisconsin*** (FOX Sports 1) Temple at Navy (CBS Sports Network)

3:00 PM Texas-San Antonio at Texas State (ESPNU)

3:15 PM Middle Tennessee State at #6 Mississippi (SEC Network)

3:30 PM Marshall at Virginia Tech (The CW)

5:00 PM Albany at West Virginia (ESPN+) Central Michigan at Florida International (ESPN+) East Carolina at Old Dominion (ESPN+) Florida A&M at #12 Miami (FL) (ESPN+) Gardner-Webb at James Madison (ESPN+) South Alabama at Ohio (ESPN+)

5:30 PM Sam Houston State at Central Florida (ESPN+)

6:00 PM Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana-Monroe (ESPN+) Buffalo at #9 Missouri (ESPN+) Cal Poly at Stanford (ESPN+) Chattanooga at Georgia State (ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky (ESPN+) Georgia Southern at Nevada (truTV) #19 Kansas at Illinois*** (FOX Sports 1) Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw State (ESPN+) Northern Colorado at Colorado State (Mountain West Network) Samford at Florida (ESPN+) San Jose State at Air Force (CBS Sports Network) South Florida at #4 Alabama (ESPN) Southeastern Louisiana at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+) Texas Southern at Rice (ESPN+) Tulsa at Arkansas State (ESPN+) Virginia at Wake Forest (ESPN2) William & Mary at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

6:30 PM Alcorn State at Vanderbilt (ESPNU) Colorado at Nebraska (NBC) Nicholls State at #18 LSU (ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin at North Texas (ESPN+) #14 Tennessee at #24 North Carolina State (ABC) Western Michigan at #2 Ohio State*** (Big Ten Network)

6:45 PM Houston at #15 Oklahoma (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Appalachian State at #25 Clemson (ACC Network) Long Island at TCU (ESPN+)

8:00 PM Southern Utah at UTEP*** (ESPN+)

9:00 PM Boise State at #7 Oregon (Peacock) Northern Arizona at #20 Arizona (ESPN+) Sacramento State at Fresno State (Mountain West Network) Texas Tech at Washington State (FOX)

9:15 PM Liberty at New Mexico State (ESPN2)

9:30 PM Mississippi State at Arizona State (ESPN) Oregon State at San Diego State (CBS Sports Network)

10:00 PM Utah State at #13 USC*** (Big Ten Network) **********

Nebraska-Colorado: Fast Facts

***Stats & Info provided by Nebraska Athletics Communications***

Series History

>> Nebraska and Colorado will meet for the 73rd time on Saturday night. The Huskers hold a commanding 49-21-2 all-time lead in the series, but the Buffs have won three straight meetings, all since 2018. >> Nebraska and Colorado met 63 straight seasons from 1948 to 2010, while members of the Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences. >> Saturday's meeting is the fourth meeting between the schools since 2018. >> Colorado was 10-9-1 in the first 20 games in series history, but Nebraska owns a 40-10-1 edge since 1962, including a 23-1 strectch from 1962 to 1985. >> Nebraska won 15 of the final 19 meetings as conference opponents between 1992 and 2010. >> The series featured a nine-year streak from 1988 to 1996 in which both teams entered the game ranked in the top 20. Six of those games pitted top-10 foes and the 1996 game marked the third-ever top-5 matchup between the schools. The 1992 game marked the first time in modern college football history that both teams entered with the same ranking in the Associated Press poll (tie-8th). **********

Shining under the lights

>> Nebraska's matchup with Colorado is the first of three consecutive primetime home games at Memorial Stadium. Following this Saturday's game, the Huskers will play host to Northern Iowa (Sept. 14) and Illinois (Sept. 20) in night games in Lincoln. >> This will mark just the third time in school history the Huskers have played three straight home night games. Nebraska also hosted three consecutive prime-time games in 2008 (New Mexico State, Virginia Tech, Missouri) and 2002 (Arizona State, Troy, Utah State). >> Nebraska has a strong history of success in night games in Lincoln. The Huskers are 50-10 in home night games at Memorial Stadium. The first prime-time game in Lincoln was a 1986 victory over Florida State, when CU Coach Deion Sanders was a sophomore for the Seminoles. **********

1994 national champions return to Lincoln

>> Nebraska will honor its 1994 national championship team as part of the festivities surrounding this weekend's game. The 1994 team will have a private reception on Friday evening in Lincoln, and be honored on the field at the start of Saturday's game. >> The 1994 Huskers earned the first of Coach Tom Osborne's three national championships in four seasons by posting a perfect 13-0 record. >> Nebraska's biggest regular-season victory in the 1994 season was a 24-7 victory over Colorado at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers entered the game ranked third in the AP poll, with the Buffs at No. 2. The victory vaulted Nebraska to No. 1 in the following week's poll, a spot the Huskers occupied the remainder of the season. >> Nebraska clinched the 1994 national championship with a 24-17 victory over No. 3 Miami in the Orange Bowl. **********

Numbers to Know