Nine Power Five programs experienced a change at the head coach position coming into the Early Signing Period, and each program signed a recruiting class that signaled a transition into a new era. Here are grades for each program's performance this week on the recruiting trail.

Auburn's grade: A

Hugh Freeze

Of the 10 Power Five coaching changes, Auburn sits the highest in the Rivals team rankings after the first two days of the Early Signing Period. Of the 19 commits, 10 landed after Dec. 11, including flipping four-star offensive tackle Tyler Johnson from Texas Tech, flipping four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk from Florida State and flipping four-star cornerback Kayin Lee from Ohio State. As National Signing Day continued on, Auburn continued to pick up momentum as Hugh Freeze and the Tigers have picked up five commitments since Monday. Considering the potential still to be had, combined with the results already given, Auburn is the hottest new staff on the recruiting trail right now. TEAM RANKING: No. 16 FOR AUBURN'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Nebraska's grade: A

Matt Rhule

One thing is for certain: Matt Rhule is not here to play around. Upon arriving in Lincoln, Rhule and his still developing staff immediately went to work on filling the 2023 class with verified athleticism and highly ranked prospects that the previous staff had been pursuing. Of the 21 commitments, 13 were landed in the month of December, including going into Texas for Manor (Texas) four-star defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and keeping Lincoln (Neb.) four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman after he initially decommitted on Dec. 1. Nebraska also has a head start on recruiting the 2024 class as Texas four-stars Ian Flynt and Aeryn Hampton have each received Rivals FutureCast Predictions in recent days. TEAM RANKING: No. 28 FOR NEBRASKA'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Louisville's grade: B

Jeff Brohm

Despite a few bumps in the road along the way and still some drama waiting to be resolved, Louisville signed a strong class this week for Jeff Brohm's first signing day in Derby City. Louisville lost high four-star running back Rueben Owens II to Texas A&M and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore has one foot out of the class after not signing this week, but the victories were still present for the Cardinals. Of the 14 commitments, 12 sent in their letters of intent, including Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson, Miami (Fla.) Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark and Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker. Although the Cardinals are still awaiting two signatures, over half of the class has a four-star rating. After losing Owens, some thought the class would deteriorate. The damage control that Brohm and his staff were able to perform in the short time after deserves a high grade. TEAM RANKING: No. 32 FOR LOUISVILLE'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Colorado's grade: B-

Deion Sanders

It's Prime Time in Boulder, and the effects are being felt already. Deion Sanders came into Colorado and almost immediately pulled off a major flip as Derby (Kan.) four-star running back Dylan Edwards committed to the Buffaloes despite being pledged to Notre Dame. In the days after, Sanders dropped commitments from 14 prospects and instead filled the class with evals that his staff made at Jackson State. Edwards remains the lone four-star of the signee group, but the Buffaloes continue to show momentum going into the Late Signing Period. Although this is just a recruiting ranking, the transfer portal ranking may look a lot different when they are finalized next calendar year. TEAM RANKING: No. 44 FOR COLORADO'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Stanford's grade: C+

Stanford suffered three major decommitments late in the 2023 cycle, including two big hits at the tight end position from Haslet (Texas) Eaton four-star Jaden Platt and Folsom (Calif.) four-star Walker Lyons. But the Cardinal were able to make up some ground as they landed Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan four-star quarterback Myles Jackson. Troy Taylor is still assembling his staff, but there is potential to possibly bring Lyons back into the fold while adding some key pieces for his first season in 2023. TEAM RANKING: No. 47 FOR STANFORD'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Georgia Tech's grade: C

Brent Key

Unless Georgia Tech can sign one in February, the Yellow Jackets are on pace to not sign a four-star or higher prospect for the first time since the 2015 cycle. Granted, Brent Key was not dealt a great hand. Gaining recruiting momentum back in Atlanta will be a tough early task for his staff, and it was not going to happen overnight ahead of the Early Signing Period. Looking at the two top commits, each with a 5.7 Rivals rating, Eufaula (Ala.) offensive tackle Patrick Screws and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb Christian center Gabriel Fortson give Georgia Tech a solid starting spot in its rebuild with help up front for new quarterback transfer Haynes King. TEAM RANKING: No. 53 FOR GEORGIA TECH'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Arizona State's grade: B-

Kenny Dillingham

Although three commits still remain unsigned, Kenny Dillingham and his staff at Arizona State quickly got to work upon arriving in Tempe and landed 14 of their 16 signees in the month of December. Included in that group are two four-star signing day additions in the form of Zachary (La.) defensive end Ashley Williams and Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar safety Shawn Russ, which helped put Arizona State into the top half of the Rivals team rankings. Work is still to be done going into February, but I have to applaud the recovery from Dillingham after arriving in Tempe to just four commits. TEAM RANKING: No. 55 FOR ARIZONA STATE'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Wisconsin's grade: B-

Luke Fickell

Early indications show that Wisconsin will be hitting the transfer portal hard this offseason, but there was still some emphasis on the 2023 class after the arrival of Luke Fickell. The Badgers reeled in six commitments since Fickell's arrival, including two signing day four-star pledges from Roseville (Mich.) cornerback Amare Snowden and former commit and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna. Of note, Wisconsin is trending for a Christmas Eve commitment from The Woodlands (Texas) four-star 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, which could show the Badgers' early aggressive approach in the current junior class. TEAM RANKING: No. 59 FOR WISCONSIN'S FULL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: CLICK HERE

Purdue's grade: D

Ryan Walters