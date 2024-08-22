We have yet to see how it plays out in a game for starter Dylan Raiola – and all of the Nebraska football quarterbacks – when the live bullets, not blanks, fly around.

Contrary to March and April of 2023, when Matt Rhule made everyone on the team (including the QBs) fully live throughout much of spring ball, the Husker signal callers were untouchable in practice this year, both in the spring and in preseason camp.

Still, seeing them up close and in keeping our ears to the grindstone, it's wildly clear that this QB room is a better group than the one Nebraska was dealt in 2023 – both at the top and as a whole – and it's a very meek prediction to say that they will find better success than in Year 1 of the Rhule Era. The lowest of bars to surpass.

That much is true based on the talent itself, but they also now have a proven developer of the position who's dedicated almost soley to them (co-OC and QBs coach Glenn Thomas) as opposed to a coach getting pulled in several different directions as the QBs coach and offensive play caller (OC Marcus Satterfield, now doubling as the tight ends coach rather than direction the QBs in addition to his play-calling duties).

Thomas has already proven to be a difference maker in the seven months he has been in Lincoln since leaving the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers.