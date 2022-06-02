Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Joshisa Trader and Jeremiah Smith.

That quartet takes up four of the six highest-ranked receiver spots when combining the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Inniss and Tate: Each a five-star prospect ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, at receiver in the Class of 2023.

Trader and Smith: Both inches away from five-star status; ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, at receiver in the Class of 2024.

All four players compete for South Florida Express, one of the nation’s perennial powers in the 7v7 circuit.

And Dwight Bootle II has gotten a piece of all four.

Bootle, Nebraska’s lone defensive commit thus far in the 2023 cycle, plays opposite that quartet on the SFE team. He is ranked as a three-star, but the Killian (Miami) High School cornerback has been getting five-star level reps, squaring up with that litany of players who are ranked as such or who soon will be.