How Carmaro Mayo earned Nebraska offer, more FNL camp observations
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As Carmaro Mayo stepped in front of his opposing receiver for a potential interception, you could almost feel the gears grinding in Bryan Applewhite's head from the first row of the Memorial Stadium bleachers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news