Hoskinson pounced on walk-on offer from Nebraska
Sam Hoskinson from Omaha (Neb.) Elkhorn South got a surprising phone call last week. The 6-foot-2 and 245-pound linebacker/lineman got a call from the head coach from Nebraska. Scott Frost was the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news