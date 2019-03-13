Had a game-high 27 points in the win over Iowa. He needs seven more points to become just the sixth Husker to score at least 600 in a season and the first since Tyronn Lue (1997-98).

1. All hands on deck

Just when it seemed that Nebraska couldn't get any more shorthanded, another key piece to an already limited rotation was likely lost for the rest of the season. Despite playing a big role in NU's comeback win over Iowa, including scoring the game-winning layup in overtime, freshman Amir Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on Sunday and is "likely" out for the Big Ten Tournament this week. That means that the Huskers will have just six scholarship players and two walk-ons available for tonight's opener vs. Rutgers in Chicago. They still have the trio of Glynn Watson, James Palmer Jr., and Isaiah Roby to lead the way, but this is a situation where literally every player who can play is going to have to make an impact of some sort. Nebraska got that type of all-around effort against Iowa, and it's going to need it again now more than ever.

2. Match the physicality

As if Nebraska's limited roster numbers weren't enough of an issue, it'll be going up against a Rutgers team that prides itself on making life as difficult as possible on its opponents in every sense. The Scarlet Knights are by no means the most talented team in the Big Ten, but they possess the type size, physicality, and defensive aggressiveness that can give any team in the conference problems (as evidenced by their upsets over Miami, Ohio State, and Iowa this season). Rutgers plays a style that forces teams to rely on their bench, which obviously is not ideal considering NU's roster situation. Guys like Watson, Palmer, Roby, and even Tanner Borchardt need to be able to match the Knights' toughness while also keeping themselves out of foul trouble, as they have zero luxury of fouling themselves off the floor.

3. Play with nothing to lose

Nebraska basketball could change in a major way by the end of this week, and tonight could very well be the last game head coach Tim Miles, the seniors, and even a few others have as Huskers. It's unlikely that the team would accept an NIT bid even if invited, so barring one of the greatest miracles in college basketball history, the season will almost certainly come to an end in Chicago. So why not go out and play with nothing to lose? In previous Big Ten Tournaments, the Huskers were often times playing for their postseason lives. That's technically the case again this year, but not nearly on the same scale. All the pressure will be on NU's opponents this week, so just play free, have fun, and see if the impossible can actually happen.