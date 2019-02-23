1. 'D' up

In the two wins over Minnesota and Northwestern, Nebraska seemed to find a new identity in its post-Isaac Copeland season as a team that won with aggressive and relentless defense. That strategy went completely out the window in Tuesday night's loss at Penn State. The Huskers put out one of their worst overall defensive performances of the Tim Miles era, giving up a whopping 95 points and allowing the Nittany Lions - one of the worst offensive teams in the country - to shoot a blistering 55.6 percent from the field and go 11-of-21 from 3-point range. It wasn't a matter of PSU just being red-hot and hitting a bunch of tough shots that night. It was more a result of NU being lackadaisical - a term the players themselves used after the game - and uninspired in their defensive rotations, on-ball defense, and overall want-to on that end of the floor. Purdue is in a different class than Penn State offensively, and if Nebraska plays with that kind of defensive effort again, the Boilermakers are going to have a field day.

2. Palmer and Watson must step up

James Palmer Jr. led Nebraska with 24 points against Penn State, which served as one of the only bright spots on the final box score. But once again many of those were empty points scored when the game was already well out of reach, and they came on another inefficient 7-of-20 clip. Then there was Glynn Watson, who seemed to be rounding back into form after a four-game slump with two straight double-figure scoring games coming into Tuesday night. But the fourth-year starter fell right back into his offensive woes, finishing with just six points on 2-of-10 shooting and only recording one assist in 34 minutes. Nebraska does not have the luxury of being able to survive when those two players aren't at their best. For the Huskers to even stand a chance against the four remaining top-25 teams on their schedule, Palmer and Watson need to take charge and play like the senior leaders they're supposed to be.

3. Edwards will get his, but keep everyone else in check

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards is just too good of a player to think Nebraska is going to completely shut him down today. He's the most lethal scoring weapon in the Big Ten and lived up to that billing with a game-high 27 points in the first meeting vs. NU earlier this season. So the Huskers need to concede that Edwards is going to get his. The key, however, is making sure none of the Boilermakers' role guys add to that with big nights of their own. Only one other player is averaging double figures for Purdue this season (Ryan Cline, 12.2 ppg), and Nebraska must keep it that way if it's going to keep pace this time around. Going back to the first game in West Lafayette, four Boilermakers scored 10 or more points, including a career-high 16 from forward Grady Eifert, who is only averaging 5.1 ppg and hasn't scored more than nine points in any other game in his career. The Huskers just don't have the firepower to let Edwards have that type of supporting cast again.