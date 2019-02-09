1. You have score

Nebraska's shooting has been bad for over a month now, and it somehow keeps getting worse every time it takes the court. The Huskers set new Pinnacle Bank Arena lows for points (45) and field goal percentage (21.1) last time out vs. Maryland. That capped a stretch where NU has now shot a dismal 32.8 percent from the floor over its current six-game losing streak after hitting 47.3 percent through its first 17 contests. The worst part about the Maryland debacle was two of Nebraska's go-to guys - senior guards James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson - combined to make just two of their 23 total shots in the loss. Watson missed all 10 of his attempts for his first scoreless outing since 2015, and he's now shot 17-of-65 (26.1 percent) in the last six games.

2. Try to contain Edwards

This key is much easier said than done, as Purdue's Carsen Edwards has established himself as one of the most dynamic all-around players not only in the Big Ten but in the country. The junior guard comes into tonight's game as the top scorer in the conference at 24.5 ppg, and he leads the Boilermakers with 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Edwards has been in double figures all 22 games this season, including five 30-point games. He's the type of player who can beat you even when you play near perfect defense on him, so Nebraska needs to be locked in as ever to keep his damage relatively limited if it's going to have any chance at keeping up.

3. Just have fun

This might seem a little corny, but the look on junior forward Isaiah Roby's face after the Maryland game when he told reporters that "nobody is really having fun right now" said it all about where this team is mentally right now. The pressure of Nebraska's collapse is weighing on the players more than ever, and it's clearly reflective in their play. It's almost like they're just waiting for bad things to happen rather than focusing on creating positive plays. To me, that is 100-percent confidence, which is something the Huskers seem to have lost completely. There are nine more guaranteed games remaining this season, and how the team chooses to approach them will tell how the college careers of NU's five seniors - and maybe the Tim Miles era - conclude.