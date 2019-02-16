1. Guards need to set the tone

Northwestern is an extremely veteran team with three seniors and a junior in its starting lineup, but there is a significant void on its roster. After losing four-year starter Bryant McIntosh to graduation last year, the Wildcats have been lacking a true point guard floor general to run the offense. As a result, Northwestern ranks second-to-last in the conference in scoring (67.7 ppg) and field goal percentage (41.2). Nebraska's talented backcourt needs to disrupt NW's rhythm with tough on-ball defense and force players who aren't natural ball handlers to operate under pressure. On the other end, the Wildcats do lead the league in 3-point defense (29.7 percent), so guys like Glynn Watson, James Palmer Jr., and Thomas Allen need to be on-point from behind the arc.

2. Slow down Law

While Northwestern lacks a quarterback for its offense, that doesn't mean it still doesn't have some dangerous firepower. Senior wing Vic Law tops the list of Nebraska's concerns coming into tonight, as he is the clear No. 1 scoring option for the Wildcats this season. At 15.5 points per game, Law leads his team and ranks ninth in the conference in scoring and has posted five 20-point efforts on the year. The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder is also playing his best basketball right now, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past two games. Like Palmer, Law is great at creating points at the free throw line, shooting 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.

3. Stay on the attack

Nebraska seems to be figuring itself out again more and more with every game it's played since losing Isaac Copeland for the season. Maybe the most encouraging adjustment yet came in Wednesday night's win over Minnesota, where the Huskers added some new dribble-drive actions that it hadn't really used that effectively since Terran Petteway. Some of the success of those wrinkles had to do with catching the Golden Gophers off guard since NU hadn't shown that on film all year, so chances are Northwestern will be more prepared for them tonight. But if nothing else, Nebraska needs to stick with that attacking mentality on offense and get downhill with the basketball. We've been saying it all year: the Huskers are at their best when they're going hard the basket, and that hasn't changed even if the lineups have.