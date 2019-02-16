Hoops Game Day: Northwestern
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-11, 4-10) vs Northwestern Wildcats (12-12, 3-10)
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 - 7:30 p.m. CT
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: btn2go.com
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Glynn Watson
|
6-0/180
|
Sr.
|
Scored 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting vs. Minnesota after scoring a total of 15 points over the previous four games.
|
Thomas Allen
|
6-1/184
|
So.
|
Finished with seven points, three assists, and a career-high nine rebounds in the win over Minnesota.
|
James Palmer Jr.
|
6-6/207
|
Sr.
|
Scored a team-high 24 points vs. Minnesota for his 12th 20-point games this season, the most by a Husker since Terran Petteway in 2014-15 (13).
|
Isaiah Roby
|
6-8/230
|
Jr.
|
Had six points, four boards, three assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes vs. Minnesota.
|
Tanner Borchardt
|
6-8/250
|
Sr.
|
Played 31 minutes vs. Minnesota but did not score a point, attempt a shot, or record a rebound, but had one assist.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Anthony Gaines
|
6-4/205
|
So.
|
Scoring 8.4 points per game and leads the team in with 3.1 assists per game.
|
Ryan Taylor
|
6-6/195
|
Sr.
|
Averages 11.5 points per game and has made a team-high 55 3-pointers on the season.
|
Vic Law
|
6-7/200
|
Sr.
|
Ranks first or second on the team in scoring (15.5, first), rebounding (6.7, second), assists (2.9, second), steals (1.1, first) and blocked shots (0.9, second).
|
Dererk Pardon
|
6-8/230
|
Sr.
|
Averages 13.7 ppg on 59 percent shooting while leading the team in rebounding (7.6 rpg) and blocks (1.0 bpg)
|
Barret Benson
|
6-10/240
|
Jr.
|
Averaging 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Guards need to set the tone
Northwestern is an extremely veteran team with three seniors and a junior in its starting lineup, but there is a significant void on its roster. After losing four-year starter Bryant McIntosh to graduation last year, the Wildcats have been lacking a true point guard floor general to run the offense. As a result, Northwestern ranks second-to-last in the conference in scoring (67.7 ppg) and field goal percentage (41.2). Nebraska's talented backcourt needs to disrupt NW's rhythm with tough on-ball defense and force players who aren't natural ball handlers to operate under pressure. On the other end, the Wildcats do lead the league in 3-point defense (29.7 percent), so guys like Glynn Watson, James Palmer Jr., and Thomas Allen need to be on-point from behind the arc.
2. Slow down Law
While Northwestern lacks a quarterback for its offense, that doesn't mean it still doesn't have some dangerous firepower. Senior wing Vic Law tops the list of Nebraska's concerns coming into tonight, as he is the clear No. 1 scoring option for the Wildcats this season. At 15.5 points per game, Law leads his team and ranks ninth in the conference in scoring and has posted five 20-point efforts on the year. The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder is also playing his best basketball right now, averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past two games. Like Palmer, Law is great at creating points at the free throw line, shooting 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
3. Stay on the attack
Nebraska seems to be figuring itself out again more and more with every game it's played since losing Isaac Copeland for the season. Maybe the most encouraging adjustment yet came in Wednesday night's win over Minnesota, where the Huskers added some new dribble-drive actions that it hadn't really used that effectively since Terran Petteway. Some of the success of those wrinkles had to do with catching the Golden Gophers off guard since NU hadn't shown that on film all year, so chances are Northwestern will be more prepared for them tonight. But if nothing else, Nebraska needs to stick with that attacking mentality on offense and get downhill with the basketball. We've been saying it all year: the Huskers are at their best when they're going hard the basket, and that hasn't changed even if the lineups have.
PREDICTION
Nebraska 70, Northwestern 64
Robin's season record: 16-9
vs. the spread: 12-13