Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-17, 2-11) vs Wisconsin Badgers (14-10, 7-6)
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 - 1:15 p.m. CT
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: Fox Sports App
Cam Mack
6-2/175
So.
Had 8 assists in the loss at Maryland to put him at 156 for the season. He passed Tyronn Lue (152) for 5th place on Nebraska’s single-season assists list.
Jervay Green
6-3/210
Jr.
Had 8 points, six rebounds, and five assists at Maryland after making his first start since Dec. 7, 2019.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
6-6/206
Jr.
Finished with 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds in the loss at Maryland.
Haanif Cheatham
6-5/195
Sr.
Scored a game-high 20 points at Maryland, including 18 in the second half. Was questionable to play due to a calf injury.
Kevin Cross
6-9/260
Fr.
Made his first career start at Maryland but finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting with four rebounds and three turnovers.
Brad Davison
6-4/206
Jr.
Averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Scored a team-high 14 points with four made 3-pointers in the first meeting vs. NU.
D'Mitrik Trice
6-0/184
Jr.
Has 25 assists (6.25 per game) to only seven turnovers over the past four games. His assist rate of 28.1 in conference play ranks sixth in the Big Ten.
Aleem Ford
6-8/217
Jr.
Averaging 11.3 points on 52.2 percent shooting while hitting 46.2 percent from 3-point range to go along with 5.7 rebounds over the last three games.
Micah Potter
6-10/248
Jr.
Made his first start of the season last time out in the win over Ohio State. Averages 9.1 points, a team-high 6.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game.
Nate Reuvers
6-11/235
Jr.
Leads the team with 13.6 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 2.1 blocks per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Defend the 3
Nebraska's defensive game plan of focusing its attention on stopping Wisconsin's bigs and hoping for a cold perimeter shooting night blew up in its face the last time these teams met up in Madison. The Badgers countered that strategy by making a whopping 18 3-pointers in an 82-68 rout, marking the most threes they had made in program history. Not only did UW hit that many from behind the arc, it did so at a 53-percent clip (18-of-34). The Huskers will always have to overcommit in the low post because of their roster limitations, but they absolutely can't afford to let Wisconsin get whatever looks it wants from deep and just hope for the best. Closeout hard and aggressively on shooters and challenge every shot they take.
2. Be ready to battle down low
So, while Nebraska needs to be much better in defending in the perimeter, it will be even more important to contain the paint today as it was in the first meeting. The reason is that UW head coach Greg Gard finally put 6-foot-10 transfer Micah Potter into the starting lineup in Wisconsin's win over Ohio State last time out for the first time this season. That means the Badgers will likely open today's game with Potter and 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers - who ranks fourth in the Big Ten in blocked shots at 2.1 per game - in their starting frontcourt. That duo combined for five blocks against a much bigger Buckeye team, and that's bad news for a Husker squad that ranks 350th nationally in offensive block percentage (13.2). Reuvers had 11 points, four rebounds, and four blocks against NU in Madison. Potter only played 13 minutes off the bench but still managed nine points and five boards.
3. Do it again
Nebraska has had a handful of games where it looked like it was finally putting it together and was about to turn a corner. Far more often than not, however, the Huskers have followed those promising performances with absolute thuds the next time out. The Maryland game was still a ninth straight loss, but NU once again surprised everyone by playing far beyond expectations and had a chance to pull off a stunning road upset over a top-10 team in the final seconds. The most important task now is finding a way to bottle whatever propelled them to that effort in College Park and carry it over today. The table is set for Nebraska to have a great chance at snapping its losing streak, as it's back home on a Saturday afternoon against an average Wisconsin team on Legends Weekend. Getting a win would do so much for the team's morale to finish a daunting remaining slate. But that will require doing something the Huskers have only done once all season - play two full 40-minute games of quality basketball.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 72, Wisconsin 70
Robin's 2019-20 record: 15-9
vs. the spread: 10-14