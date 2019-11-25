1. Find a way to rebound

You can pretty much put rebounding as a key to about every game on Nebraska's schedule this season, but after a dismal performance on the boards last time out vs. Southern, that area is as important as ever. Against a mediocre rebounding team in the Jaguars, NU was completely dominated on the glass to the tune of a 54-28 disadvantage. Included in that was a lopsided 25-4 discrepancy on the offensive boards that led to a 16-3 edge for Southern in second-chance points. Washington State isn't the biggest team the Huskers will face, but the Cougars are active on the boards and average 13 offensive rebounds per game. If Nebraska can't step up and at least be respectable on the glass, WSU could have a field day with extra possessions.

2. Make a free throw

We knew Nebraska was going to struggle in areas like rebounding and post defense, but no one could have expected that the team would be this bad at the free-throw line. The Huskers are currently shooting an ugly 55.6 percent from the charity stripe on the year, which ranks dead last in the Big Ten and 342nd out of 353 Division I teams. Nebraska scored 93 points in its overtime win over Southern but still managed to miss 18 free throws (19-for-37). The Huskers have actually been really good at drawing fouls and getting to the line, ranking 32nd nationally in offensive free throw rate, per KenPom. But when you miss every other free throw you attempt, that doesn't mean much.

3. Keep Elleby in check

The guy who makes Washington State go this season is sophomore forward CJ Elleby, who has been red hot to start the year and averages 21.8 points per game. Elleby is also one of the Cougars' best rebounders and shoots nearly 36 percent from 3-point range, making him a matchup nightmare for opponents. The early sample size of this season shows that when teams can keep Elleby contained, then Washington State is going to struggle. Santa Clara showed the recipe by getting Elleby into early foul trouble and eventually getting him to foul out in a 70-62 upset. The Broncos flustered him defensively from the start, holding to just 4-of-14 shooting and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. Nebraska needs to follow that formula and make someone else do the heavy lifting for WSU.