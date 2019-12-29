1. Who wants to play?

Sophomore point guard Cam Mack laid it all on the table following Nebraska's immensely disappointing loss to North Dakota last week. “I feel like everybody needs to look themselves in the mirror and ask if they want to play, period," Mack said. "Are you going to play or not? We can’t take games off. We’re going to start Big Ten play; you think teams are going to play (around) with us? No. We’ve just got to come to play.” This past week needed to be an important time of introspection for every player on the roster, and for Fred Hoiberg and his staff, too. Who is going to set up and emerge the core guys that NU can build around for the future? Today is the last chance for the Huskers to figure themselves out before a daunting 18-game Big Ten schedule hits. There is no more time left for tip-toeing around problems that need to be fixed.

2. Defend the 3-point line

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi doesn't do many things extremely well offensively, but the one area where the Islanders can bite you is from behind the arc. TAMCC ranks 45th nationally in 3-point percentage at 36.8, and 41 percent of its scoring this season has come off of threes, the 14th-highest percentage in the country. The Islanders make an average of 8.3 3-pointers per game and have three players hitting 41 percent or better from downtown. Nebraska just gave up 11 made threes to North Dakota, which was a bit of an outlier considering NU currently ranks 36th nationally in defensive 3-point percentage (29.0). The Huskers need to clamp down on the perimeter and not give up so many open 3-point looks like they did the last time out.

3. Figure out what to do with Jervay Green

The situation regarding junior guard Jervay Green has become a real issue, and it's something that Hoiberg is going to have to address one way or another going forward. Green returned from his two-game suspension against North Dakota and played just 15 minutes off the bench, including just five minutes in the second half and sitting for the final 8:17. Green's plus/minus rating was -6, the lowest on the team, and Nebraska ended up outscoring UND 21-14 over the final 8:17 that he was out. He was also seen on the bench having an emotional outburst after being subbed out. Pair all of that with the Huskers playing their two best games of the season during Green's suspension, there's obviously a lot of dots that are pretty easy to connect right now. If Green is going to remain a regular part of NU's rotation, he and Hoiberg need to figure out a balance to keep him happy while also doing what's best for the team.