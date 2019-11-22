News More News
Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Southern

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2, 0-0) vs. Southern Jaguars (2-2, 0-0)

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 - 7 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: None

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: BTN+

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Leads the Huskers in scoring (16.0 ppg), assists (6.0 apg) and steals (1.7 spg).

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Set season-highs with 17 points and seven rebounds against South Dakota State.

Jervay Green

6-3/210

Jr.

Finished with six points, four boards and a season-high five assists vs. South Dakota State.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Scored a season-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six boards vs. South Dakota State

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Had a season-high 12 rebounds vs. South Dakota State and now leads NU with 6.7 boards per game.
South Dakota State projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Micah Bradford

6-1/175

Sr.

Had nine points and seven assists in Southern's win over Ecclesia.

Damiree Burns

6-6/200

Fr.

Leads team with 11.8 points per game despite not taking a shot in the first two games. Had 33 points on 14-of-19 shooting.

Ashanta Shivers

6-3/205

Jr.

Siena transfer who averages 10.5 points per game and is shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.

Darius Williams

6-9/200

Sr.

Cal State Bakersfield transfer who is averaging 8.0 points and 7.0 boards per game.

Amel Kuljuhovic

6-10/240

Sr.

Cal State Fullerton transfer who is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Keep on running

Nebraska finally gave a glimpse of what the Fred Hoiberg offense could look like in Lincoln during its route of South Dakota State last week. While the 3-point and free-throw shooting both continued to struggle, the Huskers made up for it with a blistering pace that led to scoring 50 of their 90 total points in the paint and a 20-7 edge in fast break points. There was one play in particular - which Hoiberg called his favorite play so far this season - where Haanif Cheatham scored a layup just five seconds after a MADE basket by SDSU. Keeping that tempo going will be crucial tonight and for the rest of the season.

2. Be the aggressor

Nebraska is going to have a pretty notable edge in size, speed, athleticism, and depth tonight, and the Huskers need to play like it. After getting dominated on the glass by inferior competition in the first two games, NU won its first rebounding battle of the season last time out vs. South Dakota State and got to the line for 23 free throws on 20 fouls drawn. Nebraska needs to be a bully again tonight as set a physical tone from the opening tip. Southern ranks 353rd out of 353 Division I teams in defensive free-throw rate (how much opponents get to the line) and 346th in offensive rebounding percentage. The Huskers should dominate the paint in this one.

3. Handle your business

Losing two straight buy games to open the season obviously showed Nebraska isn't in a position to take any team for granted. But tonight is a situation where the Huskers need to be careful not to look ahead to next week. Southern is the worst team on NU's schedule, and that's saying something. The Huskers also just got some confidence back with a nice win over South Dakota State and had a full week to enjoy it. Then the biggest distraction of all is that Nebraska will fly down to the Cayman Islands on Saturday to play three games in three days and spend the Thanksgiving holiday in a beach vacation destination. This team needs to make sure it stays focused on the task at hand.

QUOTABLE

"The past two weeks we've had two games, so I guess it's been more like a football schedule with how we've managed our team... We need to take of business (tonight) and then worry about the rest later. It's just one day at a time, one game at a time, and one possession at a time."
— Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg on his team playing four games over the next six days.

PREDICTION

Nebraska 80, Southern 61

Robin's 2019-20 record: 1-2

vs. the spread: 0-3


