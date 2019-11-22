1. Keep on running

Nebraska finally gave a glimpse of what the Fred Hoiberg offense could look like in Lincoln during its route of South Dakota State last week. While the 3-point and free-throw shooting both continued to struggle, the Huskers made up for it with a blistering pace that led to scoring 50 of their 90 total points in the paint and a 20-7 edge in fast break points. There was one play in particular - which Hoiberg called his favorite play so far this season - where Haanif Cheatham scored a layup just five seconds after a MADE basket by SDSU. Keeping that tempo going will be crucial tonight and for the rest of the season.

2. Be the aggressor

Nebraska is going to have a pretty notable edge in size, speed, athleticism, and depth tonight, and the Huskers need to play like it. After getting dominated on the glass by inferior competition in the first two games, NU won its first rebounding battle of the season last time out vs. South Dakota State and got to the line for 23 free throws on 20 fouls drawn. Nebraska needs to be a bully again tonight as set a physical tone from the opening tip. Southern ranks 353rd out of 353 Division I teams in defensive free-throw rate (how much opponents get to the line) and 346th in offensive rebounding percentage. The Huskers should dominate the paint in this one.

3. Handle your business

Losing two straight buy games to open the season obviously showed Nebraska isn't in a position to take any team for granted. But tonight is a situation where the Huskers need to be careful not to look ahead to next week. Southern is the worst team on NU's schedule, and that's saying something. The Huskers also just got some confidence back with a nice win over South Dakota State and had a full week to enjoy it. Then the biggest distraction of all is that Nebraska will fly down to the Cayman Islands on Saturday to play three games in three days and spend the Thanksgiving holiday in a beach vacation destination. This team needs to make sure it stays focused on the task at hand.