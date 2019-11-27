News More News
Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. South Florida

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0) vs South Florida Bulls (3-3, 0-0)

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 - 4 p.m. CT

John Gray Gymnasium (George Town, Cayman Islands)

TV: None

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: FloHoops

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Had nine points, four fouls, and four turnovers in the loss to George Mason.

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Led NU with a team-high 14 points and five steals but also had four turnovers vs. GMU.

Jervay Green

6-3/210

Jr.

Had five assists and four rebounds but scored just two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field vs. GMU.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Scored 13 points vs. George Mason, Averaging 16.0 ppg at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Only had two points but added five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals vs. George Mason.
South Florida projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Laquincy Rideau

6-1/205

Sr.

Scoring 13.4 points along with 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 2.8 assists per game.

Ezacuras Dawson III

6-3/200

So.

Oklahoma State transfer who is averaging 6.8 points per game.

David Collins

6-4/218

Jr.

Leads team with 15.8 ppg along with 4.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, and 3.2 spg.

Justin Brown

6-6/218

Jr.

Averaging 9.8 points and ranks second on the team with 4.2 rebounds per game.

Michael Durr

7-0/250

So.

Leads team with 5.0 rpg but only scores 4.2 ppg and shoots just 26.3% from the field.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Just keep the rebounding respectable

Nebraska's not going to win the rebounding margin very often this season, but the goal should still be to keep that area as respectable as possible. It's no coincidence that in the Huskers' two best performances of the season, they either out-rebounded their opponent (South Dakota State) or kept it with a handful of boards (Washington State). When they let teams stockpile rebounds and feast on second-chance opportunities, like George Mason and others have done, they're going to be in serious trouble. South Florida, which ranks 76th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, is going to give NU problems, especially with 7-foot center Michael Durr (5.0 rpg).

2. Create offense through defense

One thing Nebraska did pretty well in the loss to George Mason was force turnovers and create points in transition. The Patriots committed a whopping 19 turnovers that led to 15 NU points, and the Huskers held an 18-2 edge in fastbreak points on the night. Nebraska is always going to be at its best when it can run with a blistering pace, and tonight should provide ample opportunity to do that. The Bulls 344th out of 353 Division I teams in offensive turnover percentage (25.8) and just gave the ball up 16 times in their loss to New Mexico State on Tuesday night.

3. Finish with some fire

The dramatic swings of emotion and effort from this team over just six games have been pretty wild. In some games and stretches, Nebraska looks like a well-oiled machine that could play with just about anyone. In just as many other instances, though, the Huskers have looked downright lost on the court. Head coach Fred Hoiberg warned that this team had the tendency to be a frontrunner, and when times got tough, he was worried about how his guys would respond. Nebraska still has an opportunity to make this trip to the Cayman Islands successful and come out of it with a winning record. That's only going to happen if the Huskers play with fire and emotion, even when things don't go their way.

QUOTABLE

“This can still be a good trip for us if we walk out of here 2-1. But it’s going to take a better effort tomorrow, better than we had tonight.”
— Head coach Fred Hoiberg on the importance of finishing the Cayman Islands Classic on a high note.

PREDICTION

South Florida 72, Nebraska 69

Robin's 2019-20 record: 3-3

vs. the spread: 1-5


