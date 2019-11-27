1. Just keep the rebounding respectable

Nebraska's not going to win the rebounding margin very often this season, but the goal should still be to keep that area as respectable as possible. It's no coincidence that in the Huskers' two best performances of the season, they either out-rebounded their opponent (South Dakota State) or kept it with a handful of boards (Washington State). When they let teams stockpile rebounds and feast on second-chance opportunities, like George Mason and others have done, they're going to be in serious trouble. South Florida, which ranks 76th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, is going to give NU problems, especially with 7-foot center Michael Durr (5.0 rpg).

2. Create offense through defense

One thing Nebraska did pretty well in the loss to George Mason was force turnovers and create points in transition. The Patriots committed a whopping 19 turnovers that led to 15 NU points, and the Huskers held an 18-2 edge in fastbreak points on the night. Nebraska is always going to be at its best when it can run with a blistering pace, and tonight should provide ample opportunity to do that. The Bulls 344th out of 353 Division I teams in offensive turnover percentage (25.8) and just gave the ball up 16 times in their loss to New Mexico State on Tuesday night.

3. Finish with some fire

The dramatic swings of emotion and effort from this team over just six games have been pretty wild. In some games and stretches, Nebraska looks like a well-oiled machine that could play with just about anyone. In just as many other instances, though, the Huskers have looked downright lost on the court. Head coach Fred Hoiberg warned that this team had the tendency to be a frontrunner, and when times got tough, he was worried about how his guys would respond. Nebraska still has an opportunity to make this trip to the Cayman Islands successful and come out of it with a winning record. That's only going to happen if the Huskers play with fire and emotion, even when things don't go their way.