1. Run, run, run

With the low-post duo of 7-foot-3, 250-pound Matt Haarms and 6-9, 270 Trevion Williams now starting together for the third straight game, today will be by far the most daunting challenge Nebraska has seen this year in terms of size and physicality. The Huskers got a taste of what Big Ten frontcourts are all about two nights ago at Indiana, but the Boilermakers feature a lineup as big as any NU will face in the conference. Rebounding will always be an issue, and it'll especially be so today. So will trying to get off clean shots at the rim and in the paint. But the one way Nebraska can counter Purdue's massive size advantage is by pushing the pace as fast as possible and forcing the Boilermakers to play small. Transition offense will be as important as ever today because, without that and solid 3-point shooting, the Huskers will be in for a very long afternoon.

2. Limit Purdue's possessions

As mentioned, this could be a tough day for Nebraska on the boards considering the size mismatch. Even so, the Huskers have to find a way to be better on the defensive glass to have a chance at winning. We all know that NU is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the country, but to make matters worse, Purdue is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in all of college basketball, ranking 10th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (37.3). As if that weren't bad enough, the Boilermakers are also one of the most efficient teams in the nation on both ends of the floor, ranking 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency (109.7) and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency (89.5). That means every possession will be critical for Nebraska today, both in terms of converting shots on offense and preventing second, third, or even more scoring chances for Purdue each trip down the floor.

3. Turn the page quickly

The Big Ten Conference did Nebraska zero favors this season by throwing the Huskers into the lion's den with its two-game December league slate. Not only did NU have to open league play on the road at red-hot Indiana, but then it had to come back and prepare for Purdue with just one day of preparation. With less than 48 hours from the end of the Indiana game to today's tip-off with the Boilermakers, the Huskers have to find a way to reset physically and mentally between facing two of the most physical teams in the conference. Head coach Fred Hoiberg compared this weekend to what he regularly had to deal with while coaching in the NBA with back-to-back games. But while he might be used to that type of schedule, the question is how will his players handle it? Especially coming off such an emotionally draining loss like the overtime loss in Bloomington?