Started his first game of the season at Wisconsin. Had 6 points on 3-4 shooting, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Shot 2-for-8 from the field and 0-of-6 from 3-point range to finish with only 5 points in 29 minutes at Wisconsin.

Finished with 11 points and three turnovers before fouling out in the loss at Wisconsin.

Had a team-high 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in 34 minutes vs. Wisconsin.

Leads team with 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 69% from the field.

Scoring 15.2 points per game on 51.7% FG shooting and is 94.1% at the free-throw line.

Averaging 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and is shooting 50% on FGs and 87.5% on FT

Leads team with 4.8 assists per game while scoring 7.8 ppg. Also shoots 91.7% on FTs.

Averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 assists per game and shooting 40% from 3-point range.

1. Get some shots to fall

Until Nebraska can improve its shooting, nights like Tuesday's loss at Wisconsin will be the norm during Big Ten play.

The Huskers did just about everything right to compete with the ninth-ranked Badgers, if not pull off an upset. What they didn't do, however, was put the ball through the basket.

NU shot 33 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range, including a stretch of eight minutes without making a field goal.

Nebraska now ranks 193rd nationally (12th in the Big Ten) in field goal percentage and 197th (13th) in 3-point percentage.

Michigan has allowed more than 71 points just once in its first six games, so it will be as important as ever for NU to make open 3-pointers, finish at the rim, and avoid the frequent extended scoring droughts.

2. Figure out the free throws

For a team that is having enough struggles getting its offense going, Nebraska absolutely cannot afford to struggle at the free-throw line the way it has this season.

The Huskers went 9-of-17 (52.9%) at the line in their loss at Wisconsin, while the Badgers were a perfect 15-of-15.

That moved their season free-throw percentage down to 64.9 on the year, ranked 267th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten following Tuesday night's defeat.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg has said he's tried about everything in practice to improve his team's production at the line, but nothing has seemed to translate to games.

Free throws resulted in a 6-8 point swing against UW, and they could have just as big of a role tonight. Michigan currently ranks third in the Big Ten and 35th nationally in free-throw percentage at 77%.



3. Find an answer for Dickinson

As Nebraska continues through its Big Ten schedule, it's going to get regular matchups against some of the best post players in the country.

Tuesday night was Wisconsin's frontcourt duo of Nate Ruevers and Micah Potter, who combined for 20 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks against the Huskers.

Tonight it will be Michigan freshman Hunter Dickinson. At 7-1, 255, the true freshman has been the Wolverines' foundation on both ends of the floor.

He leads the team in scoring (15.7 ppg), rebounds (7.3 rpg), and blocks (1.7 bpg) while making a whopping 73.1 percent of his shots inside the 3-point line. Even more, Dickinson is drawing nearly six fouls per game.

Nebraska switched up its starting lineup at Wisconsin for the first time this season and put sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo in for senior guard Thorir Thobjarnarson to counter UW's size.

Ouedraogo and the rest of the Huskers' frontcourt will be in for literally their biggest challenge yet.