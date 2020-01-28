News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Michigan

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-13, 2-7) vs Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 2-6)

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 - 6 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: ESPN3

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half at Rutgers and made a career-high four 3-pointers.

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Scored just two points on 1-of-8 shooting at Rutgers but dished out a season-high five assists.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

6-6/206

Jr.

Tied his career-high in both points (17) and 3-pointers (five) in the loss at Rutgers.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Finished with 10 points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the loss to Rutgers.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Had just two points on 1-of-5 shooting with three turnovers in the loss at Rutgers.
Michigan projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

David DeJulius

6-0/190

So.

Will make first start of the season in place of the suspended Zavier Simpson. Has averaged 7.6 points and 1.4 assists per game off the bench.

Eli Brooks

6-1/185

Jr.

Averages 10.8 points and 2.1 assists and ranks seventh in the Big Ten at 32.4 minutes played per game.

Franz Wagner

6-9/205

Fr.

Averages 10. 1 points and ranks second on the team with 4.4 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Livers

6-7/230

Jr.

Returned for the Illinois game after missing the previous six contests with an injury. Second-leading scorer at 13.1 ppg and shooting 50% from 3-point range (30-of-60).

Jon Teske

7-1/265

Sr.

Leads the team in scoring (13.9 ppg), rebounding (7.6 rpg), field goal percentage (52.8%), blocked shots (1.9 bpg), and steals (1.1 spg).

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Exploit Simpson's absence

Nebraska caught a pretty major break on Monday when Michigan suspended All-Big Ten point guard Zavier Simpson for a violation of team rules. Simpson is the heart and soul of the Wolverines this season who averaged a team-high 33.8 minutes per game. He is also scoring 12.8 points and led the nation with a whopping 8.3 assists per contest. Now a Michigan team that has only averaged 68.8 points during its current four-game losing streak will have to operate without the player who makes its entire offense go. Sophomore David DeJulius will make his first career start tonight in Simpson's absence, while junior Eli Brooks, who was already averaging nearly 33 minutes per game, will have to take on an even bigger role in the backcourt. Nebraska needs to make life as hard as possible on UM's guards defensively and force them into mistakes.

2. Stop Teske and hope Michigan misses

Tonight should once again feature the defensive game plan of packing the paint defensively and forcing the opponent to win with 3-pointers. Center Jon Teske, who measures 7-1, 265, is an absolute load in the paint and leads Michigan is just about every statistic. Nebraska has to contain him first and foremost and make someone else on a team that's struggled mightily over the past few weeks step up. Especially with Simpson out, the guy to watch is junior Isaiah Livers, who just returned to the lineup in last weekend's loss to Illinois after missing six games due to injury. The 6-7 forward is Michigan's best perimeter threat, as he leads the team with 30 made 3-pointers and is shooting 50 percent from behind the arc. However, Livers had to leave the Illinois game with what looked like a groin injury, and his health status for tonight remains to be seen.

3. Be ready to play after halftime

Not only has Nebraska fallen behind by 14 or more points in each of its past five games, but it's also started a concerning tread of coming out absolutely flat to start the second half. Rutgers broke the game open with a 17-5 run after halftime last time out. In Tuesday night’s loss at Wisconsin, the Badgers started the second half on a 20-4 run. In the home loss to Indiana two games ago, the Hoosiers hit 10 of their first 13 shots after halftime to take a 19-point advantage. The last thing you want to do is give a reeling team like Michigan the confidence boost of a big second-half rally, especially when Nebraska is just as desperate for a win.

QUOTABLE

"I think (Michael) Jordan is the greatest of all time. But the closest I saw to him, just because of his mentality, was Kobe. There's larger-than-life figures in this world, and in the basketball world, he certainly was a larger-than-life figure, and you just don't ever think that something like this can happen."
— Head coach Fred Hoiberg on the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, whom Hoiberg played and coached against.

PREDICTION

Nebraska 78, Michigan 76

Robin's 2019-20 record: 12-8

vs. the spread: 9-11

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}