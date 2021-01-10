 Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Indiana
Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. Indiana

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-7, 0-4) vs Indiana Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3)

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 - 5 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: BTN

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Dalano Banton

6-9/204

So.

Leads team and ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 4.9 assists per game. Had 7 assists vs. Michigan State.

Trey McGowens

6-4/191

Jr.

Averaging 12.3 ppg on 47% shooting while hitting 64% from 3-point range over the last six games.

Teddy Allen

6-6/223

Jr.

Has five 20-point scoring games this season, including a team-high 23 vs. Michigan State.

Lat Mayen

6-9/205

Jr.

Scored eight points in just 15 minutes of work due to foul trouble vs. MSU.

Derrick Walker

6-8/232

Jr.

Tennessee transfer who will make his Nebraska debut tonight. Last game played was in 2019.
Indiana projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Rob Phinisee

6-1/187

Jr.

Averaging 6.9 points and 2.0 assists per game. Scored 10 with 6 dimes in the OT loss to Wisconsin.

Al Durham

6-4/185

Jr.

Scoring 10.0 points with 3.2 assists per game. Had 15 points and 5 assists in 49 minutes vs. UW.

Trey Galloway

6-4/210

Fr.

Averages 5.2 ppg on 46.9% FG shooting. Made first start vs. UW, held scoreless in 12 minutes.

Race Thompson

6-8/228

Jr.

Scoring 9.8 ppg and shooting 57.6% from the field. Second on team with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

6-9/245

So.

Ranks fifth in the Big Ten at 20.3 ppg, third with 9.2 rpg, and fourth with 1.8 blocks per game.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Get Walker involved

After going 658 days since playing in his last game, Derrick Walker will finally make his Nebraska debut tonight.

The junior forward and Tennessee transfer is by far the Huskers' best finisher at the rim in the frontcourt. He’s also capable of being a legitimate scoring option in the pick-and-roll game (something NU has definitely lacked).

Now 24 years old with 64 games of experience at Tennessee under his belt, Walker will provide a dose of on-court veteran leadership that Nebraska desperately needs amid a four-game losing streak.

It will come down to how large a workload the 6-foot-8, 232-pounder can handle physically as he works his way back into game shape, but Nebraska needs to get Walker involved as much as it can tonight.

2. Find your shot

For Nebraska to beat anyone in the Big Ten this season, it's going to have to shoot better from 3-point range.

The Huskers are currently shooting just 31.5 percent as a team from behind the arc, the third-lowest mark in the conference. What's worse, only Iowa (332) and Minnesota (332) have attempted more threes than NU (302).

That goal will be easier said than done tonight, as Indiana owns the league's third-best 3-point defense at 31.5 percent and are only giving up 65.8 points per game.

Having Walker in the fold could help draw defenses into the paint and open up more clean looks on the perimeter. But that won't change anything if the Huskers continue to miss threes at their current rate.

3. Don't let Jackson-Davis take over

A preseason All-Big Ten selection and a member of the midseason Wooden Award watch list, Trayce Jackson-Davis is going to fill up the stat sheet more often than not.

However, the key for Nebraska tonight is to keep one of the best players in the conference from completely taking the game over.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound sophomore ranks in the league's top five in scoring (fifth, 20.3 ppg), rebounding (third, 9.2 rpg), and blocks (fourth, 1.8 bpg). He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games, including 23 with 12 boards in 49 minutes vs. Wisconsin.

In the Huskers' two meetings with Indiana last season, Jackson-Davis - then a true freshman - posted lines of 25 points and 15 rebounds and then 18 and 13.

The Hoosiers don't bring much to the table in 3-point shooting, especially with their best perimeter threat, Armaan Franklin, expected to be out tonight with an injury.

That means most everything is going to run through Jackson. Can NU find a way to slow him down this time?

QUOTABLE

“I feel like we’re right there. Not saying I’m the guy, but hopefully I can be the guy to help us get a little more energy, help us get a little more confidence, maybe help us come together a little bit more. We’re right there. We’re a good team. We’re not going to hold our heads. We’re going to keep fighting.”
— Junior forward Derrick Walker on how he thinks he can impact Nebraska this season.

Indiana (-7) 70, Nebraska 67

Robin's season record: 9-2

vs. the spread: 8-3

