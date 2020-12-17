Missed his only FG attempt in 18 minutes vs. Creighton. Has only taken 6 shots the past two games.

Had a DI career-high with 26 points at Creighton, bettering his 24 against Coppin State on Dec. 10, 2017, at West Virginia.

Scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting at Creighton but also committed four turnovers.

Was held scoreless with 2 turnovers in just 9:34 of playing time in the second half at Creighton.

Scoring 9.2 ppg and shooting 50% (21-of-42) from behind the arc. Scored 32 points in loss to Northwestern (Iowa).

Leads team with 15.7 ppg and has 25 made 3-pointers in 13 games. Scored a career-high 32 points vs. Dakota Wesleyan.

Averaging 8.9 points per game while shooting 47.9% from 3-point range on the season.

1. Make this a get-right game

There's a reason Nebraska didn't go out of its way to try and schedule a high-major or even a Division-I opponent for its makeup game for the canceled Florida A&M contest.

For one, the Huskers need a win. Two, they need a night where everything clicks offensively.

This is NU's last chance to rebuild some confidence following two tough losses, especially with the 20-game Big Ten meatgrinder that awaits next week. Nebraska can't afford to take this one for granted regardless of the opponent.

Tonight is a chance to get some swagger back, and the Huskers will need as much of that as they can get come league play.

2. See what Trevor Lakes can provide

With the NCAA approving a blanket waiver to make all transfers immediately eligible this season on Wednesday, senior Trevor Lakes will join Nebraska's rotation tonight.

The 6-foot-7 transfer from the University of Indianapolis was one of the best 3-point shooters in Division-II last season, and he was recruited to Lincoln to provide just that.

Lakes shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range last season, hitting 101 of a whopping 254 attempts from behind the arc. During his three seasons at UIndy, Lakes was a career 41% 3-point shooter with 577 total attempts.

The Huskers have struggled with their perimeter shooting all season, so there's a chance that Lakes could be exactly what they need to compliment the rest of the offense.

Even if he's playing just 8-10 minutes a game as only a catch-and-shoot player, Lakes could help keep defenses honest and prevent them from packing the paint.

3. Get Eduardo Andre caught up

After missing the first six games due to COVID-19 protocols, freshman center Eduardo Andre will finally make his Nebraska debut tonight.

The Huskers could certainly use some help in the frontcourt, especially with the 6-foot-10 Andre's shot-blocking ability and 7-4 wingspan.

Maybe the most important impact Andre's debut will have will be allowing Lat Mayen to play more at his natural stretch-four position going forward. With Andre out and Derrick Walker suspended, the 6-9 Mayen has had to play primarily at the five, and his offensive production has suffered as a result.

Andre will need to acclimate himself into the rotation. Hoiberg made it clear that the freshman had a lot of catching up to do in terms of his conditioning, especially after a 21-day layoff. But his presence will be a welcomed addition no matter what.