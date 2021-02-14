Recorded career highs in both rebounds (8) and assists (3) in the loss to Illinois.

Finished with 15 points vs. Illinois for his 14th double-figure scoring effort of the season.

Had 15 points in the loss to Illinois but was just 5-of-20 shooting from the field.

Posted 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks but was 1-for-6 from the free-throw line vs. Illinois.

Scoring 9.2 points with a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game. Has not made a 3-pointer all season.

Averaging 11.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game but shooting just 37.1 percent from the field.

Leads team in scoring at 14.8 points per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Ranks second on the team in both points (13.8) and rebounds (4.7) per game.

Averages 5.5 points and leads the team in both assists (3.5) and turnovers (1.9) per game.

1. Leave the 'yield' sign up

Head coach Fred Hoiberg made some noticeable changes to his offensive philosophy last time out against Illinois, taking more of a hands-on approach to every possession than we've seen all season.

Rather than let his team take off and run after every defensive rebound and turnover, Hoiberg threw up the "Yield" sign and had the Huskers running more set plays in the halfcourt than ever.

Nebraska only shot 36.9 percent from the field, but it averaged nearly a point per possession (.973) and cut down a few of the turnovers a bit (13) after giving the ball over 52 times in the past three games.

Keeping Hoiberg in control will give NU its best chance to win, as the players don't make good enough decisions in transition to let them take off and go every possession.

2. Keep getting Andre involved

One player on Nebraska's roster has posted a positive cumulative plus/minus, an estimate of a player’s contribution to the team when he's on the court, in the four games back after the COVID-19 pause.

That's freshman center Eduardo Andre, who is plus-13 during that stretch.

There haven't been many positives about this season, but the promise and potential the 6-foot-11 Andre has shown lately has to rank near the top of that list.

He's only scored 19 points all season, but his presence has given a boost to NU on both ends of the floor. He's athletic and moves very well for his size, and, most importantly, he makes simple, smart plays that keep the offense moving.

The Huskers have something to build upon with him for the future, and he needs to continue to be a fixture in the rotation the rest of the year.

3. Continue to grind

Nebraska's overtime loss to the No. 6 team in the country on Friday night was its fourth game in a week.

Less than 12 hours after the final horn sounded, the Huskers were boarding a plane to fly halfway across the country for an afternoon tip the next day.

As the schedule currently stands, NU will play seven games in its first 12 days back following a 28-day layoff due to COVID-19.

To Nebraska's credit, the players have shown as much effort and intensity as could be imagined in unprecedentedly difficult circumstances.

But the team has also suffered four straight losses during that stretch with little-to-no practice or even time off between games.

The only way NU will have a chance at snapping its 26-game conference losing streak is by continuing to battle the way it did against Illinois. However, maintaining that effort during an absolutely brutal schedule is going to become more difficult by the day.