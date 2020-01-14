Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Ohio State
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-9, 2-3) vs Ohio State Buckeyes (11-5, 1-4)
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2019 - 5:30 p.m. CT
Value City Arena
TV: FS1
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: Fox Sports App
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Cam Mack
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
Leads the Big Ten with 9.0 assists per game and posts a 3.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
|
Dachon Burke
|
6-4/180
|
Jr.
|
Eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career with seven points and six boards at Northwestern.
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
6-6/206
|
Jr.
|
Ranks third in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (22-of-48) after going a combined 6-of-28 in his first two seasons.
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
6-5/195
|
Sr.
|
Has scored in double figures in 11 of the last 12 games following an 11-point effort at Northwestern.
|
Yvan Ouedraogo
|
6-9/260
|
Fr.
|
Averaging 5.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth among all Big Ten freshmen.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
CJ Walker
|
6-5/205
|
So.
|
Averages 7.2 points and leads the team with 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
|
Duane Washington
|
6-1/170
|
Sr.
|
Scoring 10.3 points per game and ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 43.9 percent from 3-point range.
|
Kyle Young
|
6-3/195
|
Jr.
|
Scoring 7.8 points with 6.5 rebounds per game. Returned last time out vs. Indiana after missing two games to an appendectomy.
|
Andre Wesson
|
6-4/185
|
Sr.
|
Averages 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and shoots a team-high 44 percent from behind the arc.
|
Kaleb Wesson
|
7-1/275
|
So.
|
Leads the team with 14.6 points and ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.3 rebounds per game
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Win the turnover battle
Ohio State is another one of those teams that seemingly have one mismatch after another over Nebraska on paper. However, one area that the Huskers could capitalize on in a major way tonight is turnovers. Nebraska comes in leading the Big Ten in turnover margin (+3.0), ranking fourth in the conference in steals (6.7 per game), and committing 12 or fewer TOs over the last eight games. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are 12th in the league in turnover margin (-0.4), last in steals, and have averaged 16.5 giveaways during its current four-game losing streak. Guys like Dachon Burke and Cam Mack, who both rank in the Big Ten's top six in steals, needs to pester OSU's guards and create as many transition scoring opportunities as possible.
2. Start fast and keep attacking
Nebraska is now 0-4 in true road games this season following Saturday's loss at Northwestern, and one common theme in those losses was slow starts setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Huskers' are such an emotionally volatile team that they have to get confidence right out of the gates by making shots and creating transition offense. That will be no easy task today against an Ohio State team that is absolutely desperate for a victory after dropping its last four outings. Nebraska has been able to regroup and rally back for in a few close road losses, but as Fred Hoiberg said on Monday, the only chance his team will have tonight will be with a full 40-minute effort. That's much easier said than done against an OSU team that boasts the best defense in the Big Ten at 59.4 points allowed per game on a 36.5 opponent shooting percentage. The first 10 minutes of this game will go a long way in determining the final outcome.
3. Don't let Kaleb Wesson take over
Tonight will be another pick-your-poison situation for Nebraska where it will have to decide which of Ohio State's strengths to key in on defensive and which to concede. Similar to the Iowa game, the answer to that conundrum is probably making sure junior center Kaleb Wesson doesn't completely take the game over. The 6-foot-9, 270-pounder does it all for the Buckeyes, leading the team in scoring (14.6 ppg), rebounding (9.3 rpg), and shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range. Now, that's going to come at the expense of giving up some open perimeter looks to an OSU squad is shooting a conference-best 37.7 percent from behind the arc (and 51 percent at home) on 8.8 made 3-pointers per game. The Huskers just need to hope that Ohio State has a shooting night like Iowa did (4-of-33 on threes) and not like Northwestern.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Ohio State 76, Nebraska 62
Robin's 2019-20 record: 8-8
vs. the spread: 6-10