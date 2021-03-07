Played just 12 minutes at Iowa after getting into early foul trouble. Shooting 59% from field on the year.

Finished with 14 points and a career-best 13 rebounds while shooting 4-of-8 from behind the arc at Iowa.

Tied his season and career high with 5 assists. He has had 10 assists in the last two games.

Scored just three points on 1-of-7 shooting with five turnovers in the loss at No. 5 Iowa.

Averaging 10.5 points per game on 42 percent shooting over the last four games.

Puts up 11.2 points and 6.6 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

Averaging 11.0 points per game but was held scoreless last time out in Northwestern's win over Maryland.

Scoring 12.5 points and ranks third in the Big Ten with 1.5 steals per game.

1. Go out swinging

Fred Hoiberg's challenge to his team following Thursday night's embarrassing loss at Iowa was that after such a long and grueling season on and off the court, if Nebraska was going to go out, then go out swinging.

The Huskers looked like a team that had already checked out against the Hawkeyes, as it lacked any of the effort, focus, and intensity it needed even to have a chance against the No. 5 team in the country.

Whether it's a top-five opponent or a team that lost 13 Big Ten games in a row like Northwestern, the only way NU will stand a chance the rest of the way is if it plays with a purpose.

A win over the second-to-last team in the league standings might not seem like much, but bouncing back and ending the regular season with a win would do so much for this Nebraska squad.

2. Defend like you're supposed to

There wasn't anything Nebraska did well against Iowa, but one of the most glaring issues it had was a complete lack of defensive execution.

Not only did the Huskers get torched for 102 points and 16 made 3-pointers, but they made life far too easy for the Hawkeyes by lagging back in transition defense and got outscored 19-0 in fastbreak points and 25-5 in points off turnovers.

Northwestern isn't going to get out and run like Iowa, but it can get hot from 3-point range. The Wildcats have three players with at least 30 made 3-pointers this season, led by Chase Audige and Boo Buie with 38 apiece.

With the Iowa debacle aside, Nebraska has been much-improved defensive since returning from its month-long COVID-19 pause. The Huskers have held 12 of their last 13 opponents under 50-percent shooting while cutting their average points allowed by 7.1 ppg over that stretch.

But unless NU plays with the right defensive mentality today, a repeat of Iowa City could be in the cards.

3. Get McGowens back in charge

A large part of Nebraska's offensive resurgence during its two straight wins over Minnesota and Rutgers was due to Trey McGowens taking over as the quarterback at point guard.

The junior had been averaging 13.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals over the three games leading up to Iowa, and he was in complete control of NU's offense in its best performance of the year vs. Rutgers.

But his impact came to a halt against the Hawkeyes, as he finished with just three points on 1-of-7 shooting with zero assists while turning it over five times and getting three shots blocked.

For Nebraska's offense to work the way it should, it needs McGowens running the show and getting the ball where it needs to go. He wasn't nearly good enough on Thursday night, and that must change for NU to end this season on a high note.