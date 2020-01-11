1. Find some consistency

If Nebraska can play anything like it did in Tuesday night's upset over Iowa, it should win this game. Northwestern is a pesky team that has caused some problems for superior opponents, but the Huskers are more talented and have more weapons. However, none of that matters if NU doesn't bring the same fire and energy it did against the Hawkeyes. The inability to string together consecutive strong efforts has plagued Nebraska all season, as the wild ups and downs in performance have defined the first two months of the Fred Hoiberg era. Today will be just as much about which Husker team shows up as it will have anything to do with Northwestern.

2. Own the paint

It seems odd to say Nebraska could have an advantage in the low post, but this is one of the only matchups it will see in the Big Ten where that's the case. As bad as the Huskers have been in terms of rebounding and post defense, Northwestern has been almost equally as inept. The Wildcats rank just in front of NU in rebounding margin at -2.1, and that's even with starting four players who are 6-7 or taller. They also rank dead last in the league in blocked shots (2.4 per game) and offensive rebounds (8.0). Nebraska has been outscored 104-50 in points in the paint over the past two games, but against a Wildcat squad that only shoots 31 percent from 3-point range and allows opponents to hit 51 percent of their two-point field goals, the low post could be a valuable area for NU today.

3. Manage the free-throw line

Is there's one thing Northwestern does pretty well it's getting to the free-throw line and capitalizing once it's there. The Wildcats rank 31st nationally and second in the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (76.3) and nearly 20 percent of their per-game scoring comes from the charity stripe. That's an important factor considering Nebraska has struggled, to say the least, to convert free throws all season. The Huskers rank 347th out of 353 Division-I teams in free-throw percentage at 59.1, making just 195 of their 325 attempts on the year. Against a Northwestern team that's going to want to slow things down to a crawl and muck the game up, NU can't afford to get into a free-throw battle today. Defend without fouling and then make sure to take advantage when you get to the line.