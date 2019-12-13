1. Find a way to rebound

As usual, rebounding will always be a deciding factor for Nebraska. But against a team like Indiana, defensive rebounding will be as important as ever tonight. The Hoosiers are one of the most efficient offenses in college basketball, ranking 28th nationally in adjusted efficiency (points scored/100 possessions) per KenPom. They also are shooting 49 percent from the field as a team this season. Oh, and IU ranks 28th in the country in offensive rebounding percentage (35.2). That means that not only does Indiana make nearly half of its shots, but it also rebounds more than 1/3 of its misses.

2. Don't lose at the free-throw line

Free throws have been a disaster for Nebraska all year, as it comes in ranked 349th out of 353 Division I schools with a team free-throw percentage of just 56.0. Conversely, Indiana has scored 24.9 percent of its points this season from the charity stripe, good for the ninth-highest rate in the country. It also leads the Big Ten with 285 free throws attempted, 15 more than any other team. The Huskers aren't good enough right now to leave so many points off the scoreboard by missing every other free throw they take. That becomes even truer when going on the road for the first time in Big Ten play. Games are won and lost at the stripe in this conference.

3. Protect the paint

The good news is that while Indiana is shooting a solid 34.4 percent from 3-point range this year, it's not a team that is going to light it up from behind the arc. The Hoosiers have only made 55 of the 160 3-pointers this season, the fourth- and third-lowest respective totals in the Big Ten. Yet the Hoosiers are still averaging 80.6 points per game (third in the conference), meaning they have been excellent in creating and converting high-percentage looks near the rim. Nebraska has to seal off entry passes into the paint and cut off driving lanes to force IU to settle for long jumpers.