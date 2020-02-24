News More News
Hoops Game Day: Nebraska at Illinois

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-19, 2-13) vs Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6)

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 - 7 p.m. CT

State Farm Center

TV: BTN

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: Fox Sports App

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

One of just nine D1 players averaging at least 12.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Jervay Green

6-3/210

Jr.

Has started the past three games. Had eight points before fouling out in the loss to Michigan State.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

6-6/206

Jr.

Ranks sixth in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.412). Held to five points and five boards vs. MSU.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Will make his 100th career start tonight. Averaging 17.0 points on 56 percent shooting over the last three games.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Had seven rebounds vs. Michigan State, becoming just the fifth Husker freshman to grab 150 rebounds in a season.
Illinois projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Trent Frazier

6-2/175

So.

Averages 9.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Andres Feliz

6-2/195

Sr.

Averaging 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Da’Monte Williams

6-3/210

Jr.

Only scoring 2.3 points with 3.7 rebounds per game

Ayo Dosunmu

6-5/185

Sr.

Averaging 16.2 ppg while chipping in 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Kofi Cockburn

7-0/290

So.

Scoring 13.6 ppg along with team-highs in both rebounds (8.9 rpg) and blocked shots (1.2 bpg).

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Play for two halves

Nebraska has actually looked pretty good over the first 20 minutes of its past few losses. The problem has been that when the first bit of real adversity hits after halftime, the Huskers have crumbled and turned close games into blowout losses. Head coach Fred Hoiberg and freshman Yvan Ouedraogo were pretty much at a loss for words about why the team has fallen apart so badly in so many second halves this season. Part of it is just playing talented, veteran opponents who know how to close out games. It's also probably due to the weight of NU's school-record 11-game losing streak and the fact that the team hasn't tasted victory in 48 days. It's hard to muster up enough resiliency and fight when the reward of winning never comes. That said, there's only one way for the Huskers to dig out of this rut, and it's the same requirement that's been there all year - play 40 minutes of high-effort basketball.

2. Handle the press

The hallmark of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood's system is playing a relentless press defense that can make life miserable for opposing offenses. The Fighting Illini have the horses more than ever in Underwood's tenure to maximize his scheme, and the numbers back it up. Illinois boasts the Big Ten's best scoring defense at just 63.1 points allowed per game while ranking among the league leaders in field goal defense (.404, fourth), 3-point defense (.307, third), and rebounding margin (+5.3, second) since the start of conference play. Nebraska has been pretty solid against the press this season and has taken good care of the basketball, leading the league in turnover margin at +3.0. Defensive rebounds and playing in transition will be extremely important to prevent the Illini pressure from dictating the game.

3. Try to control Kofi

Kofi Cockburn has been one of the best freshman big man in all of college basketball this season in Illinois' otherwise guard-heavy lineup. At 7-feet, 290 pounds, Cockburn is as daunting of a physical challenge as Nebraska will have faced all season. Even worse, he's got dynamic athleticism and good skill with the basketball in his hands. Cockburn is the Illini's second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game and leads the team in rebounds (8.9 rpg) and blocked shots (1.2 bpg). What makes him even more difficult to defend is that he's usually surrounded by four quick guards who can all shoot from the perimeter, so teams are often forced to try and stop him with man-to-man defense. Nebraska won't have a chance if it tries to single up Cockburn tonight in the post, so once again the defensive game plan will be packing the paint and hoping for a cold Illinois shooting night.

QUOTABLE

"The frustration of not being able to hang in there and pull together when we go through those tough stretches, teams will bury you. It’s happened to us too many times, and that’s the frustration. We are who we are. We have to go out there and have two good practices leading into this game on the road. For whatever reason, we have been playing well on the road. We’ve given ourselves a chance against the top teams in this league."
— Head coach Fred Hoiberg on Nebraska's frustration level after 11 straight losses going into tonight's game at Illinois.

PREDICTION

Illinois 82, Nebraska 68

Robin's 2019-20 record: 16-10

vs. the spread: 11-15

