1. Slow down Cassius

There might not be a better player who has been more vital to his team's success than Michigan State's Cassius Winston. Despite losing two all-conference starters to injury this season, Winston has been the constant driving force for the Spartans all year. The junior point guard is the Big Ten's third-leading scorer at 19.2 ppg and he tops the league and ranks third nationally with 7.6 assists per game. The Detroit native plays with a pace and toughness few can match, and he gave Nebraska all kinds of problems in their first meeting earlier this season. Winston played 39 minutes and scored a season-high 29 points with six assists in the Spartans' 70-64 win in Lincoln on Jan. 18, and he will once again be at the top of NU's priority list tonight.

2. Fill Allen's void

As if the 29-point blowout loss at Michigan last time out wasn't bad enough, Nebraska suffered another blow in that game when sophomore guard Thomas Allen sprained his ankle, which will keep him out tonight at MSU and likely even longer. The Huskers already had their share of depth issues to deal with, and now one of their most consistent pieces is on the shelf. Head coach Tim Miles said freshman Amir Harris would likely make his first start in Allen's absence tonight, while sophomore Nana Akenten would also take on an increased role off the bench. Both of those players were two of the few bright spots at Michigan, but NU is going to be asking a lot from them and the remaining members of the starting lineup to take on an even bigger load in an already difficult road matchup.

3. Show some fight

During ESPN's broadcast of the loss at Michigan, color commentator Dan Dakich had plenty to say about Nebraska's effort, and the bulk of his criticism was directed towards the players. When Miles opted to bench Allen, James Palmer Jr., and Isaiah Roby to start the second half, Dakich said: "There is nobody on Nebraska’s bench (right now) that deserves to play. Nobody.” He then said of NU's collapse this season: "This is not a coaching problem. This is a player situation." If the Husker players ever had a line drawn in the sand about their desire, fight, and pride to finish this season without quitting, this would be it. Given where things are right now, a game like tonight isn't so much about winning as it is this team proving to its doubters and itself that is hasn't given up. Play hard, play with purpose, and don't let your effort and want-to dictate the game's outcome.